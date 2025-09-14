 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H4'ed 9/14/25  

My UMD Course Literacy, Technology, and Society, and Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 15 pages)   No comments

Thomas Farrell
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 9, 2025: I taught at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) from September 1987 to the end of May 2009.

I regularly taught sections of upper-division Advanced Writing courses that UMD students were required to graduate. In addition, I regularly taught three different survey courses that students could take to satisfy liberal education distribution requirements. Consequently, in each of those three liberal arts survey courses, I usually had freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

Because I had been studying the work of the American Jesuit scholar Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955) of Saint Louis University since the fall semester of 1964, I was extremely well versed in Ongs work by the time when I started teaching at UMD in the fall of 1987. Consequently, I was firmly convinced of the importance of writing. Therefore, in the three survey courses that I taught at UMD, writing was an important element in each course.

My years at UMD (1987-2009) were extremely productive years in my life. For example, in 2000, I published my award-winning book Walter Ongs Contributions to Cultural Studies: The Phenomenology of the Word and I-Thou Communication (Hampton Press). With Paul A. Soukup, S.J., of Santa Clara University in California as my co-editor, I published -- and contributed Introduction: Walter J. Ongs Work and Western Culture (pp. 1-68) to, the 600-page anthology An Ong Reader: Challenges for Further Inquiry (Hampton Press, 2002).

Now, the subtitle Challenges for Further Inquiry expresses my sense of the enormous potential of Ongs thought for further development by other scholars including me.

Over the years (October 2009 to August 2025), I have published 686 OEN articles, about 200 or so of which have been book reviews in which I used Ongs wide-ranging work as the larger context for discussing each book.

In my OEN article Thomas J. Farrells Top 20 OEN Articles, and Walter J. Ongs Thought (dated April 22, 2025; viewed 686 times as of September 9, 2025), three of my OEN articles about Ongs thought made my top 20 list:

(1) Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today (dated March 11, 2010; viewed 11,691 times as of April 22, 2025; viewed 12,045 times as of September 9, 2025):

Click Here

(2) Celebrating Walter Ongs Thought (dated December 30, 2017; viewed 9,218 times as of April 22, 2025; viewed 9,442 times as of September 9, 2025):

Click Here

(3) Walter J. Ongs Philosophical Thought (dated September 20, 2020; viewed 2,945 times as of April 22, 2025; viewed 3,365 times as of September 9, 2025):

Click Here

In addition to occasionally writing about Ongs thought in 200 or so OEN articles over the years, I wrote A Concise Guide to Five Themes in Walter J. Ongs Thought and Related Works (dated July 31, 2017; viewed 394 times as of September 9, 2025) the I published online through the University of Minnesotas digital conservancy:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Jesuits; Literacy; Society-Culture-People; Technology; Technology, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend