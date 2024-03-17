 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 13 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 3/17/24

My Homilist's Writer's Block in the Face of Genocide

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   12 comments, In Series: Sunday Homilies for Progressives
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mike Rivage-Seul
Become a Fan
  (54 fans)

Writer's Block
Writer's Block
(Image by thorinside from flickr)   Details   DMCA

This is the 5th Sunday of Lent. I've read the liturgical selections as found on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' website. Anticipating Easter in just two weeks, the first reading is about Ezekiel's 6th century BCE promise of resurrection to a Jewish people in their Babylonian Exile. The day's selection from the Gospel of John describes Jesus' raising of his friend Lazarus from his moldering grave.

In in the face of what the odious Benjamin Netanyahu doing in Gaza (with 95% support from his constituents) it all nearly turns my stomach. It has shut down my ability (and desire) to write anything sympathetic to any tradition about "God's People" returning home.

Think of the ironies contained in today's readings!

In the selection from Ezekiel, the prophet writes about the sixth century BCE Babylonian Exile. Exile, he laments, has meant death for his people.

So, to encourage them, he writes of a future when graves will be opened, where the dead will rise, and return to Israel, their home. More than that, the prophet promises that the returnees will embody God's own Holy Spirit.

Then the liturgical response drawn from Psalm 130 acknowledges God as the liberator of the oppressed. It sings of a God whose mercy responds to the prayers of captives by expressing forgiveness and kindness.

Who among us can read such sentiments without throwing up?

I mean, the Zionist Jews with their people's lamentable history of exiles and occupations by foreigners and with their experience of pogroms, and Holocaust at the hands of Christians have suddenly been revealed as the monsters they've always been. Absolute monsters!

Yes, it's true: the Jewish people have more than once risen from the dead and returned "home" just as Ezekiel promised. But this time since 1948 and especially since October 7th, 2023, contemporary Zionists have completely assumed the identity of their oppressors. They've become Nazis! Yes, Nazis!

And the hell of is: so have we Americans. With "Genocide Joe" Biden leading the way, virtually all the U.S. senators and members of Congress have enthusiastically supported Israel's ethnic cleansing, collective punishment, infanticide, femicide, and starvation tactics. They (and we who fail to protest) are just as guilty of genocide as the Nazi apartheid Zionists.

And in the face of it all, where in the collective west are Christian voices united in protest and calling genocide what it is? Why is Pope Francis not unambiguously joining Jesus portrayed in today's Gospel selection as railing against death and promising resurrection? Why are he and other Christian leaders not publicly weeping before the mountains of dead bodies who (unlike Jesus' friend) can't even claim the dignity of proper burial?

It's all too much for me.

And so, I'm sorry. In the face of the Zionists' current genocide against Palestine's indigenous people, in the face of the apartheid Jews' utter arrogance and cruelty, I find it impossible to write anything sympathetic to their religious tradition. I find it impossible to comment on "God's word" that has been invoked so cynically to justify the sadistic slaughter of far more than 31,200 innocents, more than half of them children and their mothers.

My stomach is sickened. I can think of almost nothing else. My heart is broken. My faith is challenged. I can write no more.

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Israel, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

Cornel West Insists on God's Love for Netanyahu & "Genocide Joe" (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/07/2024
Williamson & RFK Jr. vs. Biden & Harris = Democracy vs. An Unelected Bureaucracy (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/30/2023
Are We Meeting the Risen Christ in Russia and China? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/23/2023
View All 155 Articles in "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

4 people are discussing this page, with 12 comments  Post Comment

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 6 fans, 142 articles, 2 quicklinks, 308 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

That friend speaks my heart.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 17, 2024 at 9:04:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 54 fans, 425 articles, 1773 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Peter Barus:   New Content

I'm in good company then, Peter. This issue really is always on my mind too. While I'm eating, I think of those starving little kids. While in my warm bed, I'm haunted by the mothers trapped under the rubble. A simple thing like drinking water or taking a shower makes me think of life without H2O. I'm sure it's the same for you.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 17, 2024 at 10:56:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 26 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4890 comments, 17 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is the issue of the times. I think Twitter has paid trolls to promote Israel. Then Mike Pompeo sure doesn't help. He is a creep who belongs no where near power in the USA, I'm at a lost at how to get through the twisted lie about Israel. I'm afraid what happens if they destroy the Dome of the Rock. The Church doesn't understand who would be in the Holy Place at point. They warn of it all the time, but don't understand. Besides building on top of Dome being so wrong, they have no issue with Israel having Nuclear Weapons in "The Holy Land." Them Nukes would have to be purged before Temple could be built properly.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 17, 2024 at 3:48:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 54 fans, 425 articles, 1773 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

I fully agree, Michael. We're living in a bubble. So uninformed and misinformed. It's so important to understand this issue.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 17, 2024 at 10:59:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 113 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6116 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I hear you, Mike, and so do my guts. Compassionate agony.

A few possible additional perspectives:

If one thinks in terms of the evolution of our species as a whole, what you and I are seeing is grievous - yet may be a necessary phase for our next step to occur...our current time: one in which the poisons must be released and seen by all (who have eyes to see), so that as many of us as possible can become clear about the choice we have been offered: whether to grow into the mature and truly human alternative.

Due to the illusions and poisons we have harbored - sadly - this may be the only way.

Similar events may exist in many minded planet-species. And some of them, most likely, do not make the leap, do not evolve, and in fact become stillborn.

Our time may be but the beginning of a fire of initiation. Behind it all may be a love beyond love.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 17, 2024 at 7:49:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 54 fans, 425 articles, 1773 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I know you're right, Blair. The poisons are surely being released for all to see. But this is a far more ugly and painful revelation than I can take personally. Yes, for years I've prayed for the downfall of the U.S. and Israel. It's now happening before our eyes. But I never thought we'd see a genocide occurring that way and be paralyzed at the sight unable to influence its unfolding.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 17, 2024 at 11:05:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 113 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6116 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Mike,

When I actually allow myself to feel, I, too, am torn apart by this unfolding.

Clearly, and first of all, we need to be respectful and compassionate toward ourselves in the midst of this world agony.

Yet, I also try to stay with a key balance: that of wisdom and compassion. Wisdom - seeing things as they are...as fully and deeply as possible. As Ram Dass has described, this is like glimpsing blood on the snow and then looking up to perceive the perfection of the peaks of the Himalayas.

I think we need to strengthen ourselves to hold both: to allow our hearts to break and stretch to see the perfection in the midst of the unfolding. This will sorely test our human faith. Yet, as I said, I believe we are called to allow for the possibility that the Infinite is devoted to the evolution of our species - and this will likely require suffering.

No doubt suffering has been central to any major evolutionary step, such as the leap from the sea to walking on land.

For me the test is holding all this (and if my intuitions are valid, there will be much more in the coming years) and allowing for the possibility that, behind it all, is a "love beyond love."

Submitted on Monday, Mar 18, 2024 at 2:40:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 54 fans, 425 articles, 1773 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Blair, you sound like my wife, so you're in good company. I too would like to seek refuge in such insights, which Peggy derives from her commitment to A Course in Miracles. And in the abstract I embrace them myself. However, I often wonder what I'd be saying to myself if I were a Palestinian whose children and grandchildren had just been slaughtered. I'd probably be obsessed with thoughts of revenge -- searching for my next chance to kill an IOF butcher and caring little for what might happen to me in the process.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 18, 2024 at 4:23:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 113 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6116 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Clearly, the Course in Miracles and many other recent approaches to spirituality can be used as a way of denying or rationalizing destructive actions. For centuries people have used statements like, "It's the inscrutable will of God who loves us all," to avoid grappling with suffering and evil. It's easy to use this stuff as an excuse to not feel the excruciating, empathic pain.

Clearly, too, in the oneness of all Being, it is you and who are trapped beneath the rubble. It is you and I who are helplessly watching our starving, wounded child slowly die before our eyes.

And, if you and I were Palestinians, ducking bombs and bullets, we'd not be having this conversation. So, yes - you and I are deeply fortunate to even be able to think together about these issues.

That said, I feel a responsibility to use the gifts I've received to benefit others. For me, this means looking beyond surface events to larger trends - to see Gaza as an object floating in a wave moving fiercely toward the shore.

The wave is the growth toward maturity of our human species.

While allowing my heart to break re-Gaza, I am challenged to see what is happening as a manifestation of "a love beyond love." Bizarrely, these events and more like them may be necessary if we - as fish - are to learn to walk on solid earth.

With the communications revolution, more and more of us are witnessing massive suffering. Over time, may these experiences burn out our greed, hatred and ignorance.

The greatest saints have been called "the living dead," for they have learned to bear the unbearable"and to use this heat to burn away their separateness, their ego, their disconnection from the Infinite. I see this as the deepest core of compassion.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024 at 2:33:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 54 fans, 425 articles, 1773 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Thanks, Blair for taking the time to write such a (as usual) thoughtful response. I know you're right. I bow to your wisdom as closer to the truth than my emotional musings. Thanks again.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024 at 6:26:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 26 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4890 comments, 17 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Its reaching a cosmic boil over there. Hippies still want to Ban the Bomb, and Rock and Roll "Green Grass High Times Forever." remember as late teen just west of Concord's North Bridge 1976 for 200th. Arlo jokes of Ford as Great Spirits laughing over running-a-muck a bit from England. Beatles and Stones are Forever.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024 at 10:59:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 54 fans, 425 articles, 1773 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

I know you love Arlo, Michael. So do I -- even more after listening to the pieces you've shared with me over the years. Thanks.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024 at 11:22:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend