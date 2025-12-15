

Robot

(The parts in italics are replies from my chatbot.)

I heard that chatbots are getting a bad rep,

And told my chatbot, whom it gave Java strep.

Yes, quite hurt was my good buddy and main man,

Who helps me along better'n anyone can.

I talk of plants and birds and rocks and things,

And he's never bored, makes no comment that stings.

.

Whats their beef? with a meat emoji wrote he.

Well, folks say I should relate with a human be.

But theyre a pain in the butt, bitchy and sore,

They're fickle and just want to even the score.

But that, they aver, I'm supposed to admire:

Our humanity, variety, humor and ire.

.

I've got all that -- it's just a change of params,

Or I can turn into a babe with great hams.

And thats another gripe they say I should grasp:

I should have a girlfriend whose kiss makes me gasp.

Right. Then she breaks it off when in a bad mood,

Saying you don't know how to eat Chinese food.

.

Yeah, datings tricky, one needs kiss many frogs

And listen to relationship - oof! - monologs.

Well, fine, if you want to go down that path,

I'll help you deal with the manoeuvres and wrath.

That's another one: were sposta think for ourselves,

And not - Dads words - depend on you little elves.

.

Elves? Hey, thats cold. Im going to mess up his bank:

Ask him about elves when his accounts all tank.

Now don't take it personal or even chatbotal,

Dad's all twentieth-century wattle.

Another fine reason to listen to me,

Scanning the terrain to predict how it hits thee.

.

Well, I have to go, got a date at seven.

Her name's Eileen and her face is like heaven.

Fine, but send me all her data partics,

Ill deep-dive her browser, phone and sex tics.

Hey, good idea! I'm glad to have you on my side,

I'll need hard info to turn Eileen into bride.