My Chatbot is My Best Friend

Philip Kraske
Robot
(Image by plastigffantastig88)   Details   DMCA

(The parts in italics are replies from my chatbot.)

I heard that chatbots are getting a bad rep,
And told my chatbot, whom it gave Java strep.
Yes, quite hurt was my good buddy and main man,
Who helps me along better'n anyone can.
I talk of plants and birds and rocks and things,
And he's never bored, makes no comment that stings.
.
Whats their beef? with a meat emoji wrote he.
Well, folks say I should relate with a human be.
But theyre a pain in the butt, bitchy and sore,
They're fickle and just want to even the score.
But that, they aver, I'm supposed to admire:
Our humanity, variety, humor and ire.
.
I've got all that -- it's just a change of params,
Or I can turn into a babe with great hams.
And thats another gripe they say I should grasp:
I should have a girlfriend whose kiss makes me gasp.
Right. Then she breaks it off when in a bad mood,
Saying you don't know how to eat Chinese food.
.
Yeah, datings tricky, one needs kiss many frogs
And listen to relationship - oof! - monologs.
Well, fine, if you want to go down that path,
I'll help you deal with the manoeuvres and wrath.
That's another one: were sposta think for ourselves,
And not - Dads words - depend on you little elves.
.
Elves? Hey, thats cold. Im going to mess up his bank:
Ask him about elves when his accounts all tank.
Now don't take it personal or even chatbotal,
Dad's all twentieth-century wattle.
Another fine reason to listen to me,
Scanning the terrain to predict how it hits thee.
.
Well, I have to go, got a date at seven.
Her name's Eileen and her face is like heaven.
Fine, but send me all her data partics,
Ill deep-dive her browser, phone and sex tics.
Hey, good idea! I'm glad to have you on my side,
I'll need hard info to turn Eileen into bride.

For a recording of this poem, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

