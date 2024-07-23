 
Most Popular Choices
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/23/24

Muslims arrested for raising pro-Palestine, anti-Israel slogans at Muharram processions in India

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Muslims have been arrested for raising pro-Palestine, anti-Israel slogans at Muharram processions, the Hindu has reported.

The Jharkhand Police on Thursday, July 18, said it arrested a 28- year-old man for waving a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in the state's Dumka district, according to the Press Trust of India.

Another person was also detained in this connection.

The police launched an investigation after videos showing some youths waving Palestinian flags during a Muharram procession in Dumka district went viral on social media, the PTI said adding:

The ruling, BJP state president Babulal Marandi had shared one such video on X and demanded strict action against such people with "Talibani mentality".

On July 15, a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was lodged by the Jammu & Kashmir Police against Shia mourners who raised pro-Palestine and anti-Israel slogans during a Muharram procession in Srinagar two days ago.

Earlier reports said that three Muslim men were arrested in Nawada district of Bihar on Monday, July 15, for waving a Palestinian flag during a procession held ahead of Muharram.

This comes two days after two Muslim youth were booked on the same charge in Darbhanga district on 13 July.

"On the basis of an investigation into a video that went viral on social media, three persons were arrested. The Palestinian flag was seized," said a senior district police officer in Nawada, Mahesh Choudhary.

In Darbanga, the police began the investigation after a video showed a Muslim youth waving a Palestinian flag at a Muharram procession in Kilaghat locality on July 12. Two Muslim men were booked in the case.

In a similar incident, on July 9, a 20-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for waving the Palestinian flag at a Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi.

Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, a member of parliament from the Srinagar constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, said: "This is an assault on freedom of expression and that too an expression in favor of the oppressed people."

Vrinda Grover, lawyer and human rights activist was quoted by the Hindu as saying that waving the flag of a nation with which India has friendly relations is not an offence. "Such cases are registered to create a chilling effect. Political representation is very much part of freedom of expression, it has been assaulted in these cases. The Palestine Embassy is located in Delhi, merely waving a flag does not amount to a criminal offence," Grover said.

According to a government website, "India's support for the Palestinian cause is an integral part of the nation's foreign policy." In 1974, India became the first Non-Arab State to recognize Palestine Liberation Organization and in 1988, India became one of the first countries to recognize the Palestinian State.

Hindutva leader threatens to kill Palestine supporters

A right-wing leader described all those who support Palestine as "anti-nationals" and in a viral video is heard inciting Hindus to attack everyone (who supports Palestine) and kill them.

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
