According to NBC New s, Musk announced the planned closure of the foreign assistance agency early Monday on social media.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is the United States' government agency that leads international development and humanitarian assistance efforts to partner countries.

The heroic Alt National Parks Service Facebook page had already posted "The USAID.gov site is down" and "Billionaire Elon Musk has stated that work is underway to shut down the U.S. foreign aid agency, USAID. Officials have been instructed not to report to work and have been locked out of the building."

Earlier Alt National Parks Service Facebook page posted, "An Elon Musk staffer misused the U.S. Marshals Service by falsely invoking their authority to intimidate. USAID security personnel were threatened with action by the federal Marshals Service. This is how Musk's staffers, who lacked security clearances, are gaining access to classified information and restricted areas" and "Elon Musk now has access to your Social Security number. The world's richest man has gained access to the confidential personal information of every taxpayer in the United States."

Alt National Parks Service Facebook page is an extraordinary wealth of inside information, they stat that they are "The official 'Resistance' team of U.S. National Park Service. Our mission is to stand up for the National Park Service to help protect and preserve the environment for present and future generations."

