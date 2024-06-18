Mr Lindrof followed by a reflection



Hanging Drop

Oh those poems were so special.

Oh those poems are so gone.

How can that be?

Poems can't just disappear!

Six months of poems just like that!

Some of them didn't need me.

They went back into the ether.

But some of them tried to call.

The phone would ring at the worst time.

Hello?

Long silence.

Then, Hello

Mr Lindrof?

This is Niel.

I would hang up.

(Damn telemarketers!)

Little realizing that that was the voice of my poems

From far away

Where I was Mr Lindrof

Like dew evaporating

From the leaf of a vine.