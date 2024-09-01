 
Login/Register Login | Register
194 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Move from rhetoric to action on #PutPeopleFirst

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Move from rhetoric to action on #PutPeopleFirst

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Walk the talk on promise of sustainable development and Health For All
Walk the talk on promise of sustainable development and Health For All
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

Transformative empowerment is mostly not given by 'experts from the outside,' but happens when the most affected people themselves rise to take back power to transform their lives and wellbeing. "When we put people first, then we cannot just address one or two issues they face," rightly says Amrita Sarkar of India HIV/AIDS Alliance who has worked on a range of issues related to transgender people since last 23 years.

"When I was working in rural Odisha with transgender communities years back on HIV prevention, I remember one of them told me that 'they do have access to condoms, but can I give them education or help with income'? By giving them support for non-formal education or increasing their income generation options, our healthcare programmes will also become more effective," said Amrita.

If we want to serve the communities, we need to address their needs that are not being met.

"For communities that are already marginalised (such as, sex workers or LGBTQIAP+ people), HIV adds another layer of stigma and discrimination which people are facing. On one hand we must strengthen community-led monitoring as well as community system strengthening, and on the other hand, continue to build capacity of the marginalised communities so that they can contribute and engage meaningfully," said Amrita.

Holistic approach holds the key to reach the unreached

"We have to integrate health and development services in existing HIV services for key populations. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as cardiovascular diseases, cancers like cervical or anal cancers, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, mental health issues, among others, should be integrated. Holistic approach, along with community leadership, holds the key to reach the unreached," said Amrita. "Why are other services that transgender people may need, such as hormone replacement therapy or specific surgeries, not yet integrated?"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Age Of Aids; Aids; Education HIV-AIDS-STD; Health; Health; Health HIV-AIDS; Insight; People; STI-HIV-AIDS Prevention; Sexually Transmitted Diseases AIDs-HIV H, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

Youth Changemakers at the forefront of advocating for sexual health and rights

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend