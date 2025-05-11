 
Mother's Day-2025

By Bob Passi

Bob Passi
Happy Mother's Day!
Happy Mother's Day!
(Image by davidyuweb from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Where would we be without mothers? That's a moot question-- because without them, we simply wouldn't exist. That fact alone is cause for celebration, as we honor a source of life that is, on many levels, sacred. While fathers clearly play a vital role in the creation of life, the early development within the womb-- and much of the early nurturing after birth-- often depends on the mother. From that comes a deep and lasting bond.

Of course, mothers are human. They have their bad days, and the experience of mothering exists along a wide spectrum. Yet the process itself remains something close to magical.

Much of how life develops depends on family. The presence of another caring adult is not only welcome but often helpful to a child's healthy development. Siblings, too, contribute to our growth-- even if it doesn't always feel that way. Family, in whatever form it takes, matters, regardless of how that family is formulated.

All of this is about human attachment-- of love, empathy, caring, and the experience of being part of something larger than ourselves. These are the early lessons in what it means to be human.

So, on this Mother's Day, let us recognize not only the mothers in our lives but also the deeper magic of women as the life-givers of our species. Let us celebrate mothers, families, and all those who helped us understand connection, relationship, and belonging. It's a reminder that we are part of something larger-- a natural web of life that sustains us all.

Happy Mother's Day!

Bob Passi: I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Bob Passi

Day for mothers, family, connection and celebration.

Submitted on Sunday, May 11, 2025 at 4:03:48 PM

Tell A Friend