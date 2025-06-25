

October 2012

The moth evaporated on my mirror. I wiped it clean with toilet paper. Nothing remained but me. I thought of children in Gaza and went to bed hoping to sleep.



Former teacher, born in the US now a German citizen. Author of "Correspondence with Vincent Salandria," "Looking for the Enemy," "The Transparent Conspiracy," et al. I blog at morrissey.substack.com.

