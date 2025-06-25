October 2012
(Image by philhopper1) Details DMCA
The moth
evaporated
on my mirror.
I wiped it clean
with toilet paper.
Nothing remained
but me.
I thought of children
in Gaza
and went to bed
hoping to sleep.
|
Life Arts
Moth
|
Become a Fan
(17 fans)
The moth
evaporated
on my mirror.
I wiped it clean
with toilet paper.
Nothing remained
but me.
I thought of children
in Gaza
and went to bed
hoping to sleep.
|Rate It | View Ratings
Former teacher, born in the US now a German citizen. Author of "Correspondence with Vincent Salandria," "Looking for the Enemy," "The Transparent Conspiracy," et al. I blog at morrissey.substack.com.
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
David North Is David W. Green: So What?
9/11 Aletheia
Was the Air Force One Flyover a Warning to Obama?
An Open Letter to Noam Chomsky and Paul Craig Roberts
A Psychiatrist Searches for Sanity in a Crazy World
Transparent Underpants: MITOP Again
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
Want to post your own comment on this Article?