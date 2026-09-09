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More on the idiocracy and it's continuing perpetration of a dumbocracy.

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Rob Kall
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Idiocracy (2006) Trailer | Luke Wilson | Dax Shepard Idiocracy (2006) Private Joe Bauers, the definition of .average American., is selected by the Pentagon to be the guinea pig for a ...
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Today and tomorrow Trump's Republican fascist party will be holding its first midterm elections convention in Texas.

This article, Maggie Haberman Reveals GOP Midterms Convention 'Error' That Trump's Team Somehow Overlooked, suggests that it reflects the short-sightedness of the planning, caused by Trump's tiny Circle of influencers who didn't have the sense to realize that it would be occurring on two days with major football games that would compete with attention. It makes me wonder if Trump actually has genuine friends... period. I am confident that Trump is a malignant narcissist psychopath, and they don't have friends. They have transactional people to exploit, use, conquer and take advantage of.

It ends up that besides Paramount's CBS, major networks are refusing to cover the event, live, explaining that they're going to wait until he spews his lies so they can fact check them to see what's true and what's not. I'll be amazed if he doesn't have the FCC threatened those networks for not covering him. But it looks like at least a few of them have found their spines and are standing up to him. I do hope they cover it in some way, because there are going to be lots of opportunities to make the MAGAt politicians look even worse as they demonstrate their sycophancy.

I think the bottom line here is that Trump has surrounded himself with sycophants who are afraid to tell him anything and who are out of touch with the realities of what it is to be an American today or at least an American who's not a millionaire. And let's not forget that a lot of the 25 to 30 million Americans who are millionaires are not voting for the Republicans.

Finally I would suggest that it would be wise for Democratic candidates and the party to embrace the concept of Idiocracy as a way to describe Trump's leadership and the Republican party's management-- A Confederacy of incompetents, morons, liars, fools, and, of course, idiots, running the country.

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Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

He is the co-founder of the Arc of Justice Alliance a platform designed to help organizations and individuals working for justice and a better world to discover each other and share resources and strategies, with the hopes that this will build their power.

Check out his platform at Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

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Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the (more...)
 

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