More on the idiocracy and it's continuing perpetration of a dumbocracy.

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Today and tomorrow Trump's Republican fascist party will be holding its first midterm elections convention in Texas.

This article, Maggie Haberman Reveals GOP Midterms Convention 'Error' That Trump's Team Somehow Overlooked, suggests that it reflects the short-sightedness of the planning, caused by Trump's tiny Circle of influencers who didn't have the sense to realize that it would be occurring on two days with major football games that would compete with attention. It makes me wonder if Trump actually has genuine friends... period. I am confident that Trump is a malignant narcissist psychopath, and they don't have friends. They have transactional people to exploit, use, conquer and take advantage of.

It ends up that besides Paramount's CBS, major networks are refusing to cover the event, live, explaining that they're going to wait until he spews his lies so they can fact check them to see what's true and what's not. I'll be amazed if he doesn't have the FCC threatened those networks for not covering him. But it looks like at least a few of them have found their spines and are standing up to him. I do hope they cover it in some way, because there are going to be lots of opportunities to make the MAGAt politicians look even worse as they demonstrate their sycophancy.

I think the bottom line here is that Trump has surrounded himself with sycophants who are afraid to tell him anything and who are out of touch with the realities of what it is to be an American today or at least an American who's not a millionaire. And let's not forget that a lot of the 25 to 30 million Americans who are millionaires are not voting for the Republicans.

Finally I would suggest that it would be wise for Democratic candidates and the party to embrace the concept of Idiocracy as a way to describe Trump's leadership and the Republican party's management-- A Confederacy of incompetents, morons, liars, fools, and, of course, idiots, running the country.