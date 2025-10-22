Monster Pandemic (poem)



Monster Molecule

(Image by A 'Cecil' I) Details DMCA



Sometimes I think that Covid was a ruse.

I don't mean it didn't happen: it did.

There's just so much the deep state can keep hid

from the sleepy masses and the obtuse.

But maybe Covid was cover, a fraud

by virtue of what was left out, the real

unspoken circumstances that sealed the deal,

and let evil men have fun and play God.

.



More and more neighborhoods are now enclaves

of minds smote by the monster molecule --

raving cul de sacs of the mad and cruel;

mighty whitey righties looking for slaves.

.



If Roy Thinnes' invaders have arrived

it ain't a lucky thing to have survived.

#####