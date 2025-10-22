Monster Pandemic (poem)

Sometimes I think that Covid was a ruse.
I don't mean it didn't happen: it did.
There's just so much the deep state can keep hid
from the sleepy masses and the obtuse.
But maybe Covid was cover, a fraud
by virtue of what was left out, the real
unspoken circumstances that sealed the deal,
and let evil men have fun and play God.
.
More and more neighborhoods are now enclaves
of minds smote by the monster molecule --
raving cul de sacs of the mad and cruel;
mighty whitey righties looking for slaves.
.
If Roy Thinnes' invaders have arrived
it ain't a lucky thing to have survived.
#####