Molly Worthen on Charisma in American History, and Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) August 5, 2025: Recently I read the historian Molly Worthen's guest op-ed titled "Charisma Rules the World" in The New York Times (dated June 16, 2025). (For a link to her NYT guest op-ed, see the "References" at the end of the present OEN article.)

In the present wide-ranging 7,563-word OEN article, I mention Molly Worthen by name 50 times; Walter J. Ong by name 30 times; Donald Trump by name 44 times; and the Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist Robert Moore 20 times.

Now, the key word "Charisma" in the title of Molly Worthen's guest op-ed "Charisma Rules the World" in The New York Times dated June 16, 2025, caught my attention because in 2019 I had read Olivia Fox Cabane's 2012 book The Charisma Myth: How Anyone Can Master the Art and Science of Personal Magnetism.

Unfortunately, Olivia Fox Cabane has nothing to say about Donald Trump's charismatic leadership - for the understandable reason that the charismatic con-man Donald Trump had not yet emerged as a charismatic American political leader by 2012.

In any event, in 2019, after the con-man Donald Trump had emerged as a charismatic American political figure, I wrote the following two OEN articles about Olivia Fox Cabane's 2012 book:

(1) "Here's How to Understand Trump and His Supporters" (dated September 4, 2019; viewed 1,652 times as of August 4, 2025).

(2) "The Different Charisma Styles of Pope Francis and President Trump" (dated September 7, 2019; viewed 1,812 times as of August 4, 2025).

Now, in my OEN article (1) "Here's How to Understand Trump and His Supporters" (dated September 4, 2019), I discuss the four styles of charisma that Olivia Fox Cabane operationally defines and explains (pp. 98-114):

(1) authority charisma;

(2) focus charisma;

(3) visionary charisma;

(4) kindness charisma.

In addition, I relate the four styles of charisma that Olivia Fox Cabane operationally defines and explains to the eight archetypes of maturity that the Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist Robert Moore (1942-2016; Ph.D. in religion and psychology, University of Chicago, 1975) of Chicago Theological Seminary identifies in his theory of the archetypes of maturity in the human psyche:

(1) authority charisma involves the masculine and feminine Warrior/Knight archetypes of maturity in the human psyche;

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).