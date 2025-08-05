 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 8/5/25  

Molly Worthen on Charisma in American History, and Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

(Page 1 of 13 pages)

Thomas Farrell
Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) August 5, 2025: Recently I read the historian Molly Worthen's guest op-ed titled "Charisma Rules the World" in The New York Times (dated June 16, 2025). (For a link to her NYT guest op-ed, see the "References" at the end of the present OEN article.)

In the present wide-ranging 7,563-word OEN article, I mention Molly Worthen by name 50 times; Walter J. Ong by name 30 times; Donald Trump by name 44 times; and the Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist Robert Moore 20 times.

Now, the key word "Charisma" in the title of Molly Worthen's guest op-ed "Charisma Rules the World" in The New York Times dated June 16, 2025, caught my attention because in 2019 I had read Olivia Fox Cabane's 2012 book The Charisma Myth: How Anyone Can Master the Art and Science of Personal Magnetism.

Unfortunately, Olivia Fox Cabane has nothing to say about Donald Trump's charismatic leadership - for the understandable reason that the charismatic con-man Donald Trump had not yet emerged as a charismatic American political leader by 2012.

In any event, in 2019, after the con-man Donald Trump had emerged as a charismatic American political figure, I wrote the following two OEN articles about Olivia Fox Cabane's 2012 book:

(1) "Here's How to Understand Trump and His Supporters" (dated September 4, 2019; viewed 1,652 times as of August 4, 2025).

(2) "The Different Charisma Styles of Pope Francis and President Trump" (dated September 7, 2019; viewed 1,812 times as of August 4, 2025).

Now, in my OEN article (1) "Here's How to Understand Trump and His Supporters" (dated September 4, 2019), I discuss the four styles of charisma that Olivia Fox Cabane operationally defines and explains (pp. 98-114):

(1) authority charisma;

(2) focus charisma;

(3) visionary charisma;

(4) kindness charisma.

In addition, I relate the four styles of charisma that Olivia Fox Cabane operationally defines and explains to the eight archetypes of maturity that the Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist Robert Moore (1942-2016; Ph.D. in religion and psychology, University of Chicago, 1975) of Chicago Theological Seminary identifies in his theory of the archetypes of maturity in the human psyche:

(1) authority charisma involves the masculine and feminine Warrior/Knight archetypes of maturity in the human psyche;

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974.
 

Related Topic(s): American Culture; American Election 2024; American Evolution; American History; American Identity; American Presidents; American_History; Americans; Charisma; Donald Trump; (more...) Feminine Archetypes; History and Religion; Jesuits; Jungian Psychology; Pornography; Pornography And Politics; Trump; Trump Presidency, Add Tags  (less...)

Tell A Friend