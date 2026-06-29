

Ghalibaf

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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the Reinvention of the Islamic Republic

For nearly half a century, the Islamic Republic of Iran has derived its political identity from three interlocking pillars: revolutionary ideology, resistance to foreign pressure, and the central role of its security institutions. These principles have shaped Iran's domestic politics and foreign policy since 1979. Yet history occasionally produces moments when political systems preserve their identity while fundamentally changing the way they operate.

The aftermath of the 2026 Iran war may represent one of those moments.

At the center of this possible transformation stands an unlikely figure: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

For many years, Western observers viewed Ghalibaf primarily through the lens of his military and security background. As a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force, former national police chief, mayor of Tehran, and Speaker of Parliament, he was widely regarded as another conservative insider whose career reflected the traditional power structure of the Islamic Republic.

Today that description appears increasingly incomplete.

Recent diplomatic developments have placed Ghalibaf in a role few analysts anticipated only months ago. During negotiations surrounding the United States-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, his presence alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suggested that Tehran was assigning him responsibilities extending well beyond parliamentary affairs. Rather than serving merely as Speaker of Parliament, Ghalibaf increasingly appeared to function as a strategic coordinator linking Iran's political leadership, security establishment, and diplomatic apparatus.

This evolution deserves closer attention.

Throughout modern Iranian history, the Islamic Republic has often balanced ideological legitimacy against practical governance. During periods of crisis, ideological rhetoric generally dominated public discourse. Yet successful political systems eventually discover that survival requires flexibility as much as conviction.

Ghalibaf appears to embody that balance.

His public speeches continue to emphasize national sovereignty, strategic deterrence, and resistance to external coercion. At the same time, he has consistently argued that diplomacy should be regarded as another instrument of national power rather than a sign of political weakness. In his political vocabulary, negotiations and deterrence are complementary rather than contradictory.

That represents a subtle but significant departure from the binary thinking that has often characterized Middle Eastern politics.

From a psychological perspective, Ghalibaf's leadership style also differs from many revolutionary figures.

Some political leaders define success primarily through ideological consistency. Others define success through operational effectiveness. Ghalibaf's career suggests a preference for organization, logistics, measurable performance, and institutional management. As an Air Force commander, mayor of Tehran, parliamentary speaker, and now an increasingly influential national strategist, he has repeatedly demonstrated an inclination toward solving practical problems rather than engaging in symbolic confrontation.

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