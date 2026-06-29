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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the Reinvention of the Islamic Republic

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the Reinvention of the Islamic Republic

For nearly half a century, the Islamic Republic of Iran has derived its political identity from three interlocking pillars: revolutionary ideology, resistance to foreign pressure, and the central role of its security institutions. These principles have shaped Iran's domestic politics and foreign policy since 1979. Yet history occasionally produces moments when political systems preserve their identity while fundamentally changing the way they operate.

The aftermath of the 2026 Iran war may represent one of those moments.

At the center of this possible transformation stands an unlikely figure: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

For many years, Western observers viewed Ghalibaf primarily through the lens of his military and security background. As a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force, former national police chief, mayor of Tehran, and Speaker of Parliament, he was widely regarded as another conservative insider whose career reflected the traditional power structure of the Islamic Republic.

Today that description appears increasingly incomplete.

Recent diplomatic developments have placed Ghalibaf in a role few analysts anticipated only months ago. During negotiations surrounding the United States-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, his presence alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suggested that Tehran was assigning him responsibilities extending well beyond parliamentary affairs. Rather than serving merely as Speaker of Parliament, Ghalibaf increasingly appeared to function as a strategic coordinator linking Iran's political leadership, security establishment, and diplomatic apparatus.

This evolution deserves closer attention.

Throughout modern Iranian history, the Islamic Republic has often balanced ideological legitimacy against practical governance. During periods of crisis, ideological rhetoric generally dominated public discourse. Yet successful political systems eventually discover that survival requires flexibility as much as conviction.

Ghalibaf appears to embody that balance.

His public speeches continue to emphasize national sovereignty, strategic deterrence, and resistance to external coercion. At the same time, he has consistently argued that diplomacy should be regarded as another instrument of national power rather than a sign of political weakness. In his political vocabulary, negotiations and deterrence are complementary rather than contradictory.

That represents a subtle but significant departure from the binary thinking that has often characterized Middle Eastern politics.

From a psychological perspective, Ghalibaf's leadership style also differs from many revolutionary figures.

Some political leaders define success primarily through ideological consistency. Others define success through operational effectiveness. Ghalibaf's career suggests a preference for organization, logistics, measurable performance, and institutional management. As an Air Force commander, mayor of Tehran, parliamentary speaker, and now an increasingly influential national strategist, he has repeatedly demonstrated an inclination toward solving practical problems rather than engaging in symbolic confrontation.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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Several readers may understandably ask whether this article is intended as an endorsement of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf or of the Islamic Republic. It is neither.

As a clinical neuropsychologist, my primary interest is not political advocacy but the study of leadership under conditions of prolonged crisis. Political systems, like individuals, often reveal their most important characteristics not during periods of stability but when confronted with existential threats. The 2026 war created precisely such a moment for Iran.

The central question I sought to examine is whether the Islamic Republic is entering a new stage of institutional development. Revolutionary governments frequently evolve over time. History shows that ideological states often begin by emphasizing revolutionary purity, but eventually discover that long-term survival depends upon administrative competence, economic management, and diplomatic flexibility. The Soviet Union, China, Vietnam, and even post-revolutionary France all experienced different forms of this transition. The process rarely involves abandoning core principles; rather, it reflects an adaptation in the methods used to preserve the political system.

From this perspective, Ghalibaf represents an interesting case study. His career spans military command, policing, municipal administration, parliamentary leadership, and, more recently, strategic diplomacy. This combination distinguishes him from many contemporary Iranian political figures. His public statements continue to emphasize national sovereignty and deterrence, yet they increasingly portray negotiation as an instrument of statecraft rather than as a concession to external pressure.

Whether this approach reflects his personal leadership style, a broader consensus within Iran's political elite, or simply the demands of an extraordinary geopolitical crisis remains uncertain. The available evidence does not permit definitive conclusions. Nevertheless, the observable shift deserves careful attention because it may signal changes that extend beyond one individual.

It is equally important to recognize what the article does not claim. It does not argue that Iran has become a liberal democracy, that ideological divisions have disappeared, or that future negotiations with the United States are guaranteed to succeed. The Islamic Republic continues to face serious internal economic, political, and social challenges, while regional tensions remain high. Strategic adaptation should not be confused with political transformation in the Western sense.

Instead, the article advances a narrower proposition: that leadership within the Islamic Republic may increasingly be rewarding operational pragmatism alongside ideological commitment. If that trend continues, future Iranian policy may be shaped less by symbolic confrontation and more by efforts to secure national interests through a combination of deterrence, diplomacy, and institutional management.

Whether one welcomes or opposes such an evolution is ultimately a matter of political judgment. My objective is more modest. I hope readers will consider the possibility that we may be witnessing not merely another episode in Middle Eastern politics, but the early stages of a significant transformation in the governing philosophy of one of the region's most influential states.

History often recognizes these transitions only in retrospect. It is therefore worthwhile to examine them carefully while they are still unfolding.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 29, 2026 at 4:55:40 PM

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David Wieland

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As Ghalibaf appears more statesmanlike, despite his background of terrorizing the populace, the executions continue. Is this progress?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 30, 2026 at 9:31:57 AM

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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David,

My article does not argue that Iran has suddenly become a liberal democracy or that its human rights record has improved. The continued use of executions is entirely compatible with the argument I make.

The central question is different: whether the post-war leadership is beginning to govern differently in matters of strategy, diplomacy, and statecraft. Political systems often preserve their ideological foundations while changing the way they pursue national interests. History offers many examples of governments that remained authoritarian while fundamentally altering their foreign policy and decision-making.

My argument is that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf appears to represent that kind of pragmatic evolution within the existing system. Whether that process succeeds remains to be seen, but it deserves to be analyzed on its own merits rather than dismissed because Iran's internal political system has not changed overnight.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 30, 2026 at 9:38:49 AM

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