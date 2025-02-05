"Miracle on the Hudson" Pilot Responds to DC Collision



Captain Sully Visits Ames.

The HuffPost notes that MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell asked Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, of "Miracle on the Hudson" fame, how he viewed the president's response to the tragic in-air collision in Washington, DC. "The reaction from Sullenberger, who safely landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009, saving the lives of all 155 people aboard, comes after Trump blamed diversity hiring at the Federal Aviation Administration for the deadly collision."

After a long pause and a deep sigh, Sully had three words, "Not surprised. Disgusted."