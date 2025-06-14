 
Login/Register Login | Register
304 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H2'ed 6/14/25

Millions Protest "Faux-King" Trump in "No Kings" Events Across the US

By   No comments
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Here are a few of my favorite signs from the "No Kings" events on Sat. June 14, taken at a Williamsburg, VA, courthouse event by my friend Carolyn King, (whose sign included her name, and read: "Dear #47, "I am a KING, YOU are NOT!")

Two out of three ain't bad!
Two out of three ain't bad!
(Image by Carolyn King)   Details   DMCA

Introverts, too!
Introverts, too!
(Image by Carolyn King)   Details   DMCA

Faux-king Trump
Faux-king Trump
(Image by Carolyn King)   Details   DMCA

Millions across the US turned out for 'No Kings' protests The Guardian reported.

Philadelphia reported approximately 80,000 marchers on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

WABC Eyewitness News estimated 50,000 took part in the Bryant Park to Madison Square Park march in Manhattan, which included inspiring words by actor Mark Ruffalo. There were many other events in the NYC area.

There were multiple Los Angeles gatherings; the downtown L.A. protest alone drew an estimated 30,000 participants, according to theLos Angeles Times.

Houston's Mayor Whitmire said the No Kings downtown protest drew more than 15,000 people.

Hartford, Connecticut, had an estimated 5,000 -- 7,000 participants at the state capitol with protesters chanting "no kings".

"Organizers said protests were planned in nearly 2,000 locations across the country, from city blocks and small towns to courthouse steps and community parks. The 50501 Movement, which is orchestrating the protests, says it picked the "No Kings" name to support democracy and speak out against what it calls the Trump administration's authoritarian actions. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement...The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a statement by organizers," reported ABC7eyewitness News.

No King Any Time
No King Any Time
(Image by Tom Smith)   Details   DMCA

Feel free to post your photos from "No Kings" events below.

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): No Kings Day; Protest; Protest Art; Protest Sign, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

The Eclipse as Cosmic Muse

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend