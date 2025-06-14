Here are a few of my favorite signs from the "No Kings" events on Sat. June 14, taken at a Williamsburg, VA, courthouse event by my friend Carolyn King, (whose sign included her name, and read: "Dear #47, "I am a KING, YOU are NOT!")



Two out of three ain't bad!

(Image by Carolyn King) Details DMCA





Introverts, too!

(Image by Carolyn King) Details DMCA





Faux-king Trump

(Image by Carolyn King) Details DMCA



Millions across the US turned out for 'No Kings' protests The Guardian reported.

Philadelphia reported approximately 80,000 marchers on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

WABC Eyewitness News estimated 50,000 took part in the Bryant Park to Madison Square Park march in Manhattan, which included inspiring words by actor Mark Ruffalo. There were many other events in the NYC area.

There were multiple Los Angeles gatherings; the downtown L.A. protest alone drew an estimated 30,000 participants, according to theLos Angeles Times.

Houston's Mayor Whitmire said the No Kings downtown protest drew more than 15,000 people.

Hartford, Connecticut, had an estimated 5,000 -- 7,000 participants at the state capitol with protesters chanting "no kings".

"Organizers said protests were planned in nearly 2,000 locations across the country, from city blocks and small towns to courthouse steps and community parks. The 50501 Movement, which is orchestrating the protests, says it picked the "No Kings" name to support democracy and speak out against what it calls the Trump administration's authoritarian actions. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement...The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a statement by organizers," reported ABC7eyewitness News.



No King Any Time

(Image by Tom Smith) Details DMCA



Feel free to post your photos from "No Kings" events below.