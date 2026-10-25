Midterm Elections: What They Are and Why They Matter

-Kamala Budhathoki Sarup

When people hear about elections in the United States, they usually think about the presidential election. However, another important election happens in between presidential elections. These are called midterm elections. They are held two years after a presidential election and are an important part of how the U.S. government works.

The first midterm elections took place in 1790, when the United States was still a new country. The elections came from the system created by the U.S. Constitution, which gave members of Congress different terms. Members of the House of Representatives serve two-year terms, while senators serve six-year terms. Because of these different terms, elections take place at different times.

One main reason midterm elections are important is that they give voters another opportunity to choose their representatives. During a midterm election, all 435 voting members of the House of Representatives are normally up for election. About one-third of the Senate is also elected. Many states also hold elections for governors and state lawmakers.

Midterm elections are closely connected to the idea of checks and balances. The U.S. government was designed so that no single part would have all the power. There are three main branches: the legislative branch, which includes Congress; the executive branch, led by the president; and the judicial branch, which includes the federal courts.

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