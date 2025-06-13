Middle East braces for possible Israeli attack on Iran

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Middle East news media are nervously covering the evacuation orders for Americans in Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain, which include some U.S. government personnel.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Center that Americans were advised to leave the region "because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens".

IranÃƒƒƒ Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? „ s defense minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, has said his country would target U.S. military bases in the region if conflict breaks out with the United States.

On June 15, the US-Iran negotiations concerning a possible new deal to limit IranÃƒƒƒ Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? „ s nuclear program are set to resume in Muscat, Oman, between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Analysts suggest the evacuation orders might be a tactic employed by Trump to exert pressure on Iran to accept the U.S. terms in the upcoming meeting.

Another camp of analysts worry that this is not a scare tactic, but the prelude to an Israeli attack on Iran for regime change. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Israel lobby, AIPAC, have been putting pressure on Trump to attack Iran. Trump has consistently said his goal is to end wars, not make new ones.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Ãƒƒƒ Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?...“We have announced and the supreme leader has a belief that we will not build nuclear weapons. Come and evaluate it however you want. We will not build a nuclear bomb.Ãƒƒƒ Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?Ãƒ‚

In 2006, John J. Mearsheimer and Stephen M. Walt of Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government wrote a paper on AIPAC. The U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East is bound and shackled to the interests of Israel, which at times are divergent from US interests.

On June 9, Trump and Netanyahu had a tense 40-minute phone call. Sources have said Trump asked Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza and stop the bloodshed there. He also told Netanyahu not to attack Iran.

Netanyahu and Trump have a strained relationship. Trump has never forgotten that Netanyahu asked Israeli-American dual citizens to vote for Biden in 2020. Even though Trump had done more for Israel than any previous president, Netanyahu had betrayed Trump.

In 1996, during NetanyahuÃƒƒƒ Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? „ s first term as Prime Minister, Richard Perle was an advisor to Netanyahu, despite being an American. Perle and fellow American Douglas Feith wrote a foreign policy paper for Netanyahu named Ãƒƒƒ Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?...“Clean BreakÃƒƒƒ Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?Ãƒ‚.

The paper called for regime change in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran in the interests of Israeli national security. Perle presented the paper to then-President Bill Clinton, but Clinton chose to dismiss it.

On September 11, 2001, Perle saw his chance to advance the Netanyahu plan. Perle began to claim, without a basis in reality, that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. General Colin Powell later admitted it was a fantasy, but President George W. Bush fell for PerleÃƒƒƒ Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? „ s lies.

Perle was appointed the Chairman of the Defense Policy Board and was the chief architect of the 2003 US war on Iraq for regime change, despite the fact he had been overheard by the FBI in 1970 passing classified information to the Israeli Embassy in Washington. Perle was an American government official serving for many years, in various capacities, but he was working for Israeli interests at the expense of America.

The 2003 attack, destruction, and occupation of Iraq killed hundreds of thousands of innocent and unarmed Iraqis in their own homes. The country and infrastructure have still not recovered after 22 years.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).