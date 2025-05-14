 
Mentally Incompetent People Should Not Have the Nuclear Codes

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)

Ted Millar
Imagine for a moment.

Just imagine former president Joe Biden even joking about being elected the next pope.

This came within the nine official days of mourning after Pope Francis's funeral.

Imagine Joe Biden turned a question about Harvard University into an unhinged rambling rant about non-existent riots in Harlem.

Imagine he confused the Mattel toy company for a country. - om/CalltoActivism/status/1920506140091146371

Imagine Joe Biden conducted himself this way in an interview: tu.be/GBwCUPttprw

Can you imagine what people would say about Joe Biden if he posted on social media the following Easter message:

Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country. Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!

Imagine Biden responding "I don't know" to a question about whether he has a duty to uphold the Constitution.

If Joe Biden had done or said even one of those things, calls for invoking the 25th Amendment would have echoed from sea to shining sea.

Biden was, arguably, forced out of the presidential race because of alleged "mental decline". The one (awful) debate he had with Trump last year was supposedly the "break-glass moment".

Jason Easley wrote for Politicususa:

President Biden did his part with a first presidential debate that, even by the low standard of incumbent presidents running for a second term, was terrible, but the knives were already out for Biden long before the debate.

But while old and a notorious gaffe machine, Joe Biden, the most legislatively successful president in a generation, was not a blathering, incompetent fraud. Yet the for-profit cable media still can't quite bring itself around to acknowledge the signs that the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is mentally ill.

This should not be a partisan issue. It's serious. The current president of the United States is mentally ill, and mentally ill people should definitely not be given access to the nuclear codes.

Last year, Dr. John Gartner, psychologist and contributor to the book The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President, explained:

Not enough people are sounding the alarm, that based on his behavior, and in my opinion, Donald Trump is dangerously demented. In fact, we are seeing the opposite among too many in the news media, the political leaders and among the public. There is also this focus on Biden's gaffes or other things that are well within the normal limits of aging. By comparison, Trump appears to be showing gross signs of dementia. This is a tale of two brains. Biden's brain is aging. Trump's brain is dementing.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend