Men healing each other: This is how we do it. (Men's mysteries resuscitated)

I am in a mens group.

We meet every month.

Our consensus intention is

That we speak our truth

Or share whatever "is alive" for us.

There are twelve of us but

When we meet in circle

There might be just 5 or 6 of us.

Sometimes we meet at a yurt at

The home of one of the men

Or someone else in the group

Will host at their place.

Every group is structured the same:

We gather around sunset, spend a few minutes

Greeting each other,

Then we smudge with sage.

(Most of us have been smudging

For years. This is a progressive rural Vermont town afterall

And smudging [a traditional Native American practice

For settling, or I say "combing" the energy],

Though not commonplace, is not considered

Weird or exotic, but is welcomed.)

We stand in a circle and smudge each other,

One by one, going clockwise.

After smudging

We return to our sitting circle (around a fire or candle)

And we drum for about ten minutes.

If smudging settles or "combs" our energy,

Drumming focuses us and

Helps us be more present.

After our drumming

We speak gratitudes, in no particular order,

To the fire, or the moon, or the planet or the forest,

And always "bring in" the ancestors

And whatever individual,

Living or dead,

We might wish to honor

Or bless, by, in a way, expanding our circle to include them.

(Sometimes I bring in my deceased father.)

Then we compose ourselves in silence

And the oldest member places the "talking stick"

Somewhere near the center (by the fire).

For the rest our time together

We take turns holding the stick

But, again, in no particular order,

Speaking our truth to the group.

Every man is expected to hold the stick

Even if it just to say a few words

Or to excuse themselves from sharing.

If they don't want to speak

There is no pressure to explain why..

We have one chance to speak

And when we hold the stick

We can speak for as long or short as we like.

When we aren't speaking

We are listening with absolute focus.

There is no comment or judgment, just listening.

Sometimes a man will murmur an affirmation.

(I can't find a word in the English language

For this sound, which comes from lower down in the voice box

Like "ummm", but we might also say "ho"),

To let the speaker know that we are struck

Or especially moved

By something they shared, but otherwise

There is no sound at all except the voice of the speaker.

When everyone has had a chance to share,

We fall silent to honor what has been said,

And wait for the host to suggest that we say our "ohms"

(If smudging is a practice we learned from Native Americans,

Saying Ohm together is an Eastern practice.

Ohm is an ancient sanskrit word that is considered,

By many Eastern religions

To be the primal sound,

The "seed" sound of all creation.)

We stand in a circle, one more time, shoulder to shoulder

With our arms around each other's shoulders

And voice three ohms,

Each ohm generated by one long exhale.

And when it comes out,

It is as much a vibration as a sound.

And the collective sound that is produced

Is not 6 or seven ohms,

But one complex and rich tone that tapers off

At the end, as each man runs out of breath.

After our ohms, we hold space for a few moments.

As the circle relaxes and we let go of each other

The ritual part of our gathering is over.

After that it is usually dark except for headlamps.

We gather our drums and folding chairs

And walk to our cars,

Sometimes lingering to talk quietly

Enjoying the afterglow

Of having sat together in circle.

The unspoken feeling is that we have

Done something that is real, and very old

And very healing.

It doesn't necessarily solve any problems

And we don't necessarily hang out together

In between groups,

But the healing and solidarity is undeniable,

And it is cumulative,

That much I can attest to.

Each group is like deja vu in the best sense of the word.

Every time we gather we are back to sharing an experience

That is trustworthy, focusing, affirming, inclusive and expansive.

-- -- -- -- "..

I have made this offer before;

And it stands:

If you want to start your own men's group

I would be happy to help with that

Because I am convinced that men

Need to get back to sitting in ritual circle like this

And really listen to each other

In the presence of the ancestors.