Memorial Day Poem 2025

Memorial Day is funny as you get older
and start losing your memory,
which is to say, your f*cking mind.
Everything seems to be a double bind --
damned if you do or don't, and temporary,
and you move your most precious files to the spam folder
O I could wax on about the war and sacrifice
but since we never stop f*cking fighting
it would be most insincere to see a lesson in remembrance.
We need a new Moses to lead us to new temperance --
enough, enough with all the political kiting
by savage minotaurs who still wear Old Spice.
A**holes abound in this age of eschatological ho-hum,
and it takes next to nothing to find a fist up the bum.