Memorial Day Poem 2025



hole

Memorial Day is funny as you get older

and start losing your memory,

which is to say, your f*cking mind.

Everything seems to be a double bind --

damned if you do or don't, and temporary,

and you move your most precious files to the spam folder

O I could wax on about the war and sacrifice

but since we never stop f*cking fighting

it would be most insincere to see a lesson in remembrance.

We need a new Moses to lead us to new temperance --

enough, enough with all the political kiting

by savage minotaurs who still wear Old Spice.

A**holes abound in this age of eschatological ho-hum,

and it takes next to nothing to find a fist up the bum.