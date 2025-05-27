 
Life Arts    H3'ed 5/27/25

Memorial Day Poem 2025

hole
hole
(Image by earth)   Details   DMCA

Memorial Day is funny as you get older

and start losing your memory,

which is to say, your f*cking mind.

Everything seems to be a double bind --

damned if you do or don't, and temporary,

and you move your most precious files to the spam folder

O I could wax on about the war and sacrifice

but since we never stop f*cking fighting

it would be most insincere to see a lesson in remembrance.

We need a new Moses to lead us to new temperance --

enough, enough with all the political kiting

by savage minotaurs who still wear Old Spice.

A**holes abound in this age of eschatological ho-hum,

and it takes next to nothing to find a fist up the bum.

still from Fifth Element
still from Fifth Element
(Image by paramount)   Details   DMCA

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend