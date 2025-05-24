Memorial Day 2025

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance and reflection. While its primary purpose is to honor those who died in service to our nation throughout history, it also invites us to reflect on what they were fighting for-- the purpose behind their sacrifice. The true honor lies in their willingness to risk death in the service of an ideal. That ideal was, and still is, the protection and advancement of democracy-- a vision they carried not just for this nation, but as an example to the world.

Democracy is a system of government that values all citizens and gives each person a voice in shaping their lives and the direction of the country. It has always been a work in progress, but surely a work worth continuing.

Most of those who gave their lives were ordinary Americans-- of all colors, creeds, and backgrounds. Some were not even citizens. Yet they believed in the ideals of democracy enough to offer their service and, ultimately, their lives, so that this nation might continue its journey toward realizing that promise.

This is a sacred day, not only because of those who gave their lives for that ideal, but also-- perhaps especially-- because of the responsibility we now carry to preserve and protect it.

At this particular moment in history, the ideals of democracy that so many died for seem to be under threat-- not primarily from foreign enemies, but from within, through a rising ideology that seeks to reshape core democratic values. Many Americans are struggling to recognize the nation they thought they knew. We are witnessing efforts to redefine justice, peaceful protest, immigration, the rule of law, habeas corpus-- even the Constitution itself. The balance of power appears to be shifting, as the Legislature and the Courts begin to serve not the people, but a unitary executive. Our tax structure is being reengineered, and essential public services-- health care, social protections, and safety nets-- are being sacrificed to further enrich those at the top.

Behind all of this lies a profound question: In the future, will ordinary Americans still be willing to serve, to fight, and perhaps even to die-- for a reimagined nation so far removed from the ideals they once believed in.