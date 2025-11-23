 
Memes to share, acting, and Joyful Participation  

Memes to share, acting, and Joyful Participation

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH
Despite the difficult times we are in that are impacting our planet (environmental nakba, inequity, rampant capitalism etc), we should not be discouraged. These messages I send have links collected (not easily) from various sources (many of you) and not found in the smokescreens of corporate controlled Western Media. Many of you write with us with good actions, good information, and encouragement. Please continue to share, communicate, and act. You can open and share those items you deem good. Memes spread.. ripple effect...change is happening everywhere. Even Trump and his Fox News buddies had to listen to the people who elected Mamdani as Mayor of 8.8 million New Yorkers. Madani-Trump press conference gave us hope. Keep spreading the word. Keep speaking truth to power. A new world is about to be born and the old "order of empire" is dying. Seeds of change are germinating. Meanwhile do try to have "Joyful Participation in the sorrows of this world" (Buddhist saying).

One of our volunteers made this short video ten years ago about volunteerism to build the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability- worth (re)watching. You can compare to this short video to see what was done in those ten years.

Genocide, veriticide, medicide, and ecocide in Palestine and why it matters globally Lecture by the internationally renowned scientist, humanitarian and peace seeker, Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh of the Palestinian Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability.

3 Questions Video: program at Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona focused on our work.

Cafe Palestine organized by the UK Palestine Mental Health Network 38 The normalisation of Genocide and Ecocide. Prof Mazin Qumsiyeh & Prof Paul Hoggett.

The mental health crisis in the Gaza Strip: Two years of life under genocide.

Strategic Goals to Halt the Genocide in Gaza and Liberate Palestine.

World Beyond Wars tackles war impact on the environment.

Edward Said National Conservatory of Music: Mary of Gaza - Ibrahim Nasrallah & Suhail Khoury.

Human Rights Watch: 113 pages on the Ethnic Cleansing of the West Bank. Here in the West Bank it is a slow genocide. EAPPI shares eyewitness stories here.

Book by Ghassan Canafani published 1972 on the Great Revolt 1936-1939 and another book from a colonialist on the same revolt reviewed by JVL. And more on the war criminal Zionist Orde Wingate who developed the cruel techniques used by the newer Zionists today.

This is the horrific Trump plan to colonize, control, and take over Gaza (for its Gas fields and beach propertes) rather than punish those engaged in genocide now shamelessly endorsed by UNSC. Here are positions of various actors on that plan: Israeli government. Fatah. PFLP. Hamas & other forces. Independent and great analysts: Jeffrey Sachs. Sondos Adams 'illegal trusteeship' Craig Mokhiber 'US Colonialism' & Jeremy Scahill. Geopolitical Economy (exellent). [This shameful plan was only possible thanks to the Karzai of Palestine 90 year old Mahmoud Abbas]

AI drones used in Gaza now surveilling American cities.

Series of Reports Ignored by Media Show Jeffrey Epsteins Extensive Work With Israeli Intelligence.

Rashida Tlaib introduces resolution in US Congress to recognize te genocide (you can write your Congressperson to support this. H. Res. 876 (IH) - Recognizing the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza. Text of the Resolution (12 pages). There are 9 pages of Whereas statements, followed by the actual Resolution that begins in the middle of Page 10

Now to water the gardens and plant some seeds ....

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Tell A Friend