Melania. A poem.

A statement by First Lady Melania Trump at The White House.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The White House) Details DMCA
By Bob Gaydos
Melania figured she had nothing to lose
Since Donny was stuck
in the Straight of Hormuz.
Commandeer his podium.
Summon the press.
Make sure her maid finds just the right, modest dress.
***
"Good afternoon, media people,
I have something to say.
Something vich troubles me every day.
"I vill talk about Epstein, who I never knew.
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