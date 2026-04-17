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OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 4/17/26  

Melania. A poem.

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Bob Gaydos
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A statement by First Lady Melania Trump at The White House.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The White House)   Details   DMCA
/a>

By Bob Gaydos

Melania figured she had nothing to lose

Since Donny was stuck

in the Straight of Hormuz.

Commandeer his podium.

Summon the press.

Make sure her maid finds just the right, modest dress.

***

"Good afternoon, media people,

I have something to say.

Something vich troubles me every day.

"I vill talk about Epstein, who I never knew.

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Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Congress; Donald Trump; Epstein Files; Ghislaine Maxwell; Jeffery Epstein; Media-News; Melania Trump; Poem; Social Media; Strait Of Hormuz; (more...) War, Add Tags  (less...)

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