OpEdNews Op Eds  

Megalomaniac, that's Trump alright

Dave Lefcourt
Trump threatens to send troops to Chicago as judge rules that L.A. deployment violated federal law President Trump has threatened to send troops to Chicago as part of his crime and immigration crackdowns. Meanwhile ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News)

US President Trump juxtaposed with Illinois Governor Pritzker after Trump threatens to send Troops into Chicago

Megalomaniac, that's Trump alright.

Now its Chicago that's in his sights threatening the city for not going after illegal immigrants fast enough to his liking.

Touting his new name for the Pentagon the War Department (actually appropriate considering our penchant for aggressive war which the name Defense Department was just a fig leaf to deflect from its true character) Trump's threatening to send the military into the city as if it was a war zone.

At least Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker called out Trump correctly writing "on X that the president is threatening to go to war with an American city...Illinois won't be intimidated by a wannabe dictator."

Here's Trump spouting, "I love the smell of deportations in the morning"."1"

"Chicago is about to find out why it's called the Department of War".

Illinois Congressional Representative Mike Quigley said on Politico "that Trump spoke like a true tyrant".

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson wrote on X, "The President's threats are beneath the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our Constitution".

Up to now Trump has deployed National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. He's also threatened Baltimore and New Orleans with similar measures.

At least elected officials in the targeted cities and states are speaking up to counter the blather coming out of Trump's mouth.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
