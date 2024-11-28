 
Login/Register Login | Register
378 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Medicines save lives but not when they stop working

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Protect the medicines that save us
Protect the medicines that save us
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA
Medicines save lives but not when they stop working

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS

Despite dealing with drug-resistant infections herself since birth and being fully aware of the looming danger of running out of options to treat the infections, it is indeed inspiring to see Gabriella Balasa (also known as Ella) devotedly raising awareness and doing all she can to stop misuse and overuse of medicines and help save lives.

Gabriella was born with a rare genetic disorder called cystic fibrosis. It causes the body to produce thick and sticky mucus that builds up in organs including the lungs and pancreas, clogging the airways and making it difficult to breathe. It is also a perfect breeding ground for bacteria, So people with cystic fibrosis, like Gabriella, live with a lifelong heightened risk of infections. Worldwide, an estimated 162,428 people are living with this disease.

The disease makes Gabriella prone to recurrent lung infections. That is why she requires medicines to treat these infections on an ongoing basis. She knows that one day, antibiotics might not be enough to stop them - and that Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) could become life threatening for her.

Misuse and overuse of medicines (that are used to treat infections) make the disease-causing microbes resistant to them over a period of time, and the medicines (or antimicrobials as they are called) stop working. This is referred to as Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), due to which infections could become harder, or even impossible to treat. AMR presents a rising global threat to human, animal, plant health, and our environment, as well as food security, and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Living with cystic fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis causes cysts and scarring (fibrosis) in the pancreas. This damage, plus the thick mucus, can block ducts that release digestive enzymes, making it hard to get nutrients from the digestive tract.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Alt Health; Health; Health; Health Care; Health Care Benefits; Health Care Costs; Health Home; Health Infectious Communicative Disease; Healthcare; Healthcare Costs; (more...) Healthcare Crisis; Medicine; Public Health, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

Youth Changemakers at the forefront of advocating for sexual health and rights

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend