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OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 9/25/26  

Medicare for All is Love

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Dr. Lenore Daniels
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

Life expectancy in Israel is 81.7 for men and 85 for women, according to a Bloomberg report. The country's universal healthcare system is ranked 3rd in the world for efficiency. In the meantime, in the US, some 700,000 people could lose their health insurance since Congress passed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill in 2025"

How much did you make?

72,000 a year?

100,000 a year?

As desperate as I am for conversation that isn't gossip or chit-chat, I try to avoid any conversation about my health insurance. Contrary to what I know is happening in this country, I live among people, a good many whom are, being frank, racists, and others who want their neighbors to know they aren't struggling. After all, they have pensions and a livable social security income. In other words, the last thing these folks, who aren't really in the working class or middle class anymore, want to avoid is to be recognized as a Medicaid recipient. That would mean, among these "Christians," that they are economically "poor."

The Cost of War, a project of Brown University, estimated that the US has spent some 8 trillion dollars on wars since 9/11. As of 2023, these wars have accounted for some 4.5-4.7 million total deaths, including 905,000-940,000 direct war deaths. And some of us in this dying democracy gossip and pretend we are doing as well as Elon Musk himself while insisting we are "Christians" and democratic in our outlook"

Last month, I reached out to several people in the initial weeks of my chemotherapy for Multiple Myeloma. On never responded with a call back, even though she is a cancer survivor. Another sent a confusing email, in which I could only infer that he misunderstood my email and perhaps thought I was requesting money money. I barely know him!

As I said, I rarely talk about insurance with family or friends. I don't have children. Never married. Worked since I was fourteen, and I'm now in my early 70s. Since I was diagnosed with cancer, I've received Medicare and Medicaid.

Hypothetically, there's a woman in the US who died this morning, from cancer. But she died because she couldn't afford the treatment. Or, again, hypothetically, another American, living in this wealthy nation, announced to family that they no longer can commit to cancer treatments, as the injections or surgeries were depleting their bank account.

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Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): American History; Cancer; Cancer Treatment Centers Of America; Chemotherapy; Democracy; Fascism; Freedom; Healthcare; Healthcare Costs; Healthcare Crisis; (more...) Love; Medicare For All; Out-of-pocket Healthcare Expenses; Stress; Usa Culture Of Violence; Violence-War; White Supremacy, Add Tags  (less...)

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Dr. Lenore Daniels

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Americans are paying for the war in Iran, for genocide in Gaza, for monumental structures in and around Washington D. C. while millions are dying from being underinsured. Others, still are without healthcare insurance.

What will it take for the US to turn toward Medicare for all?

Submitted on Friday, Sep 25, 2026 at 9:28:08 AM

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