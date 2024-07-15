 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/15/24

Medical Visionary & Holistic Icon Dr. C. Norman Shealy Enters His Next Adventure

Dr. C. Norman Shealy
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

My friend, leading edge medical visionary and icon of holistic medicine, Dr. C. Norman Shealy, left this realm for his next big adventure on July 8, 2024. He was 91.

A brilliant, visionary neurosurgeon, psychologist, teacher and researcher, Norm was a pioneer in pain management and promoter of natural medicine. He created the concept of Holistic Medicine in 1971 with the introduction of the first of its kind Shealy Pain & Rehabilitation Institute which evolved into the Shealy-Sorin Wellness Institute, addressing patients who had been failed by conventional medicine. Along with Dr. Gladys McGarey, Norm co-counded the American Wholistic Medical Assocation in 1978.

Dr. C. Norman Shealy and Dr. Gladys McGarey, founders of the American Wholistic Medical Association
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

He authored many books including Energy Medicine: Practical Applications and Scientific Proof, The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Healing Remedies, Blueprint for Holistic Healing: Your Practical Guide to Body-Mind-Spirit Health, Miracles Do Happen: A Physician's Experience With Alternative Medicine and Living Bliss: Major Discoveries Along the Holistic Path (with Caroline Myss.)

Dr. C. Norman Shealy
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Norm invented the T.E.N.S. unit (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) dorsal column stimulation for pain control and a dozen other inventions, and he held 13 patents by 2010, including for the RelaxMate.

I first met him in 1984, when he spoke at Edgar Cayce's Association for Research and Enlightenment, and I enjoyed his lectures and workshops for decades.

Norm had a habit of shocking his audiences.

Two of my favorite stories about him:

Once after he was introduced, Norm walked up to the stage, sat on the stool, and didn't say a word. He just stared at the audience. For an uncomfortably long time. People started squirming in their seats.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend