Measles, markets and Musk



The RFK Jr. prescription for avoiding measles.

I got sidetracked from following the all-Trump-all-the-time news cycle recently because I was doing less exciting things like filling the bird feeders, cleaning the fish tank, walking the dogs, picking up a book, so I had to do a real quick catching up on the big stuff.

For starters, I'm proud to report that, as per advice from our new Health Secretary, Bobby Worm Brain Kennedy Jr., I have been taking my cod liver oil capsule daily so that I do not catch measles... again. If that's possible. Had it when I was a kid.

I understand a lot of children in Texas have recently contracted the disease for some reason and that one child has died. That's surprising in this day and age. Reports said the children's parents, as with most of the others affected, agreed with the new health czar's philosophy of not vaccinating their children, but maybe they forgot about the cod liver oil. Sad.

I also learned that Trump, after taking back his threat to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China and I can't remember who else when those countries said they'd do the same, then reinstated the threat only to change his mind again when The Wall Street Journal said it was a stupid idea and the Stock Market tanked. I think that's what happened.

You know, if I had a suspicious mind, I might suspect the felon was manipulating the market for those in the know -- like friendly billionaires -- who could buy lots of shares when his tariff threat drove prices down, then sell them when his, um, surprise change of mind, sent the ever-reactive market up again. But that wouldn't be legal, would it? Guess we'll have to stay tuned on this one.

I also read that all is not so lovey-dovey in MAGA world regarding some things Trump's prime minister, Elon Musk, has done. The Supreme Court, of all things, acted as the, well, supreme, decider and said Musk/Trump could not just cancel payment of funds approved by Congress and owed under contracts for USAID programs. That's the country's soft foreign aid program, helping countless people around the globe.

A federal judge had already ruled that the funds could not be canceled and Trump appealed to his presumed buddies in robes so he could stiff the contractors, per usual, and got a surprise when Chief Justice John Roberts and Trump-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices in agreeing with the judge in Rhode Island.

The 5-4 ruling included instructions for the judge to figure out who should get paid, when, etc. I understand that this ruling may have had something to do with Trump snubbing Barrett at his State of the Union ramble. But that would be really petty, no?

That USAID flap apparently also came up at a Cabinet meeting (and wouldn't you like to be a fly on the wall for that), when Marco Rubio, the actual Secretary of State, complained that Musk, was firing people at State who did actual work and that it was supposed to be Rubio's job to decide. A couple of other Cabinet members also apparently had their Wheaties that day and said the same thing and Trump apparently said play nice, children. According to reports leaked to The New York Times, Trump actually said that Musk, who still has no actual federal job and reportedly wore a suit to the meeting, wouldn't fire anybody anymore and that Rubio, Kennedy et al could run their departments.

There's also apparently no truth to the rumor that Kennedy blamed Musk's autism spectrum disorder and his sometimes out-of-sync social behavior on a vaccine. Yet.

There, I think that catches me up as much as I really want to right now.