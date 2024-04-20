 
Login/Register Login | Register
45 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 4/20/24

Me and Thich Nhat Hanh (open letter to my brother):

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Thich Nhat Hanh died January 22, 2022 at 95.

"Thich Nhat Hanh's portrayal of the plight of the Vietnamese people during the Indochina Wars is required reading now as the United States and Europe continue to grapple with their roles as global powers-- and the human effects of their military policies. Vietnam: Lotus in a Sea of Fire is of special interest for students of peace and conflict studies and Southeast Asian history. It also gives the reader insights into the thought of the young Thich Nhat Hanh, who would later go on to found--in exile--Plum Village in France, the largest Buddhist monastery outside Asia, and influence millions with his teachings on the path of peace and mindfulness." (.sandmanbooks.com/book/9781952692031)

Me and Thich Nhat Hanh (open letter to my brother):

It's personal.

I know you don't like (as in see the value in) Buddhism (or any religion), but what Thich Nhat Hanh said was, Buddhism, by spreading to the Western world, will eventually totally transform from its Eastern roots. It is not one shoe fits all, (my metaphor) but there will be as many kinds of Buddhism as Buddhists. He foresaw that the West would make Buddhism its own by individualizing the practice. This idea would have been very interesting to Jung who felt the same way you do about all religion, that it is impersonal and, for that reason alone, generally irrelevant to the modern world, which, because of its gigantic collective shadow, must individuate or destroy itself. I agree with you except that I have had so many (countless) spiritual experiences in my life that I had no choice but to take a different path from you. Now, at 73, I have a personal relationship with (Spirit / God / Nature ) -- that infinite intelligence behind creation that we in the Western world have no good name for because most of us have no direct relationship with our creator! So, without having studied the life and thought of this remarkable man (died Jan 22, 2022 at 95), I do not assume that I know something that T N H didn't know. Rather (as a struggling born-pacifist) I assume he knew something that I need to look at and try to understand, not as one on a spiritual path but as a Westerner who is repelled by his own Culture and violent traditions who, for the sake of his heart (and soul) needs to make peace with himself and the world that shocks, baffles and disgusts him on almost a daily basis.

(Article changed on Apr 20, 2024 at 8:38 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Apr 20, 2024 at 11:31 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Apr 20, 2024 at 2:56 PM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Nonviolence; Nonviolence, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 20 fans, 12 articles, 17 quicklinks, 2911 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Buddhism has influenced my character in some good ways, but I repel at the need for suffering. It grates me like the Catholic need to sacrifice. For me, I feel I get as much suffering as I need without looking for more. I am not good at sacrifice.

Years ago,I read and absorbed bits of several Thich Nhat Hanh books. In this crazy world, I learn from the birds and the bees, goats and chickens, frogs and snakes, trees and flowers, water air and fire..

Today, I invite happiness and love; without anger, without worry; I feel gratitude, give kindness and feel joy. That's a goal, not a discipline. I don't live in a city. May we feel peace in our hearts.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 20, 2024 at 8:05:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Gary Lindorff

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 21, 2013), 5 fans, 638 articles, 252 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

I think we share the same goals Chuck. I feel for people who live in urban environments. For them nature is us not wild nature. Of course any exposure to nature is better than none, but it is from wild nature that I have learned so much about how the natural world has a Soul and a consciousness all its own. It's not a metaphor. I only became really aware of Thich Nhat Hahn's life and activist-Buddhism after his death, which, I confess happens too often with me. As much as I would like to claim a mindful openness, my wheelhouse is very small compared to him.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 21, 2024 at 5:09:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend