 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 10/8/25  

Me and Charlie Kirk

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Mike Rivage-Seul
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mike Rivage-Seul
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)

Bible science
Bible science
(Image by joeflintham from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The more I watch Charlie Kirks debates with college students, the more compassion I feel for him. He strikes me as a brilliant but frightened young man haunted, as I once was, by a God of fear and judgment. Like Charlie, I once believed in that God until I reached roughly the same age he was when he died at just thirty-one.

That biblical God, as I was taught, was the almighty creator, lawgiver, judge, and punisher, the terrifying being who condemned sinners to eternal torment for disobedience. Who wouldn't be afraid of such a deity? Certainly not me. Like Charlie, I accepted it all.

My education spanning from kindergarten in 1945 to my doctoral studies in Rome in 1972was entirely within the Catholic Church. Nuns and priests trained me in one of the most traditional, patriarchal institutions in the world. They taught that there was no salvation outside the Church. It was our duty to convert the pagans.

So I spent thirteen years in seminaries preparing to be a missionary in Asia, in China, Korea, Burma, Japan, or the Philippines. Then came five more years of doctoral study in theology. The indoctrination could hardly have been deeper.

Like Charlie Kirks brand of fundamentalism, my Catholic formation fostered a deep suspicion of science and secular knowledge. Pope Pius IX's Syllabus of Errors (1864) had warned against modern thought. From it emerged the apologetic mindset that shaped both of us, a defensive "us versus them" posture toward the modern world. Apologetics gave us tidy answers to every challenge: "If they say this, you say that." Charlie mastered it. So did I. We both found it airtight, logical, and comforting.

Our politics flowed from the same worldview. My Catholic mentors, like Charlie's conservative allies, saw communism as evil incarnate. When Senator Joseph McCarthy died, one of my seminary teachers told me, A great man died today. At twenty-two, I cast my first vote for Barry Goldwater.

And yet, even in that enclosed world, the bad ideas we feared had a way of slipping in. Despite my resistance, studying Latin and Greek classics, French and English literature, and Church history began to unsettle my certainty. Questions emerged about morality, colonialism, the Crusades, and the value of other faiths. I fought those doubts but they persisted.

When the Second Vatican Council (1962-'65) finally opened the Church to modernity, I was among the last to let go of my conservative instincts. I loved the Latin Mass, the vestments, and the comforting clarity of dogma. Like Charlie, I thought the Bible was literally dictated by God through chosen transcribers Moses, David, Solomon, Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.

But my four years of pre-ordination Scripture study shattered that illusion. Doctoral work confirmed it: The Bible isn't a single book. Its a diverse library written by many flawed human beings over a thousand years. They used different names for God and often disagreed about divine commands.

The Bible contains myth, legend, poetry, law, prophecy, fiction, and coded apocalyptic literature -- resistance writings against empire, not predictions of the end of the world. I still remember my shock learning that Matthew's three wise men story was midrash, not history. To treat all of it as literal fact is to miss its deeper truth.

Even so, like Charlie, I continue to believe the Bible is truenot in every detail, but in its moral and spiritual essence. As one of my friends says, "The Bible is true, and some of it even happened." Its central story is not Adam and Eve's fall, but the Exodus, the liberation of slaves. That story reveals the Bibles real heart: what scholars call God's preferential option for the poor.

The Bible sides with the enslaved, the widow, the orphan, the immigrant, the victims of empire. In fact, it may be the only ancient text written almost entirely by people conquered by Egyptians, Assyrians, Persians, Greeks, and Romans. Its truth is that followers of Jesus are called to stand with the oppressed.

I wish Charlie Kirk had lived long enough to encounter that truth. I believe his integrity might have led him toward it. But he dropped out of college after one semester, calling higher education a scam and a waste of time. He thought it was too expensive and too slow, a mere credentialing machine for good jobs.

To him, studying literature, history, or biblical scholarship in college was pointless. Worse, he saw such studies as dangerous, because they exposed students to the "bad ideas" that challenge inherited faith.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. His undergraduate degree in philosophy was received from St. Columban's Major Seminary in Milton Massachusetts and awarded through D.C.'s Catholic University. He (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Charlie Kirk; Fear; God; Judgment, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 55 fans, 450 articles, 1861 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

All the controversy around Charlie Kirk shows how central theology remains in public discourse. Christian faith is not limited to its conservative, reactionary forms.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025 at 8:01:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend