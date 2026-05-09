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Positive News    H4'ed 5/9/26  

May Day with the wild things

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Bob Gaydos
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The pond into which the frog plopped.
The pond into which the frog plopped.
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By Bob Gaydos

I took the day off yesterday. Social media told me it was May Day and, in honor of workers, there was a nationwide strike called for to protest against the Trump administration's economic policies. Indeed, all of its policies. We were supposed to not work and not spend money on anything.

Full disclosure: I actually had planned to do very little writing, but I was definitely looking forward to going out for lunch. Lunch got canceled, not by me. It kind of threw my whole planned schedule out of whack.

Then I remembered something else I had seen in my social media feed - a post from my old Times Herald-Record colleague Brendan Coyne about Maurice Sendak, legendary children's book author.

Sendak, at age 83, was watching his partner of 50 years slowly dying and told a reporter, "I did not want to die with him." He said that's why he had written his latest and final book. He said he wasn't sad about growing old, but rather about the people he missed. In fact, he said it was a blessing to grow old and to be able to enjoy books, music, quiet moments and the trees outside his window. He gave the interviewer this bit of advice: "Live your life. Live your life. Live your life."

So I took a walk out back. Actually two, one with each dog. I enjoyed the welcome sun and the slight breeze. The dogs ran and a cardinal, blue jay and red-winged blackbird peacefully shared the spilled food together under a bird feeder. Would that humans could do the same, I thought. A woodpecker hammered away. A frog plopped back in the pond.

I came back in the house, gave the dogs and myself some water and sat down to write this. I guess this is what I call taking the day off in retirement.

Sendak died a few months after that interview. His book, "Where the Wild Things Are," was one of my sons' favorites. They're in their 30's now. A friend I miss from long ago used to say, "Isn't it great to be present in your own life?" Yes, Victor, it is.

It pays to pay attention. Back to work tomorrow.

Thanks again, Brendan.

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Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Birds; Consciousness - Enlightenment; Labor-Unions; Maurice Sendak; May Day May Day; Nature; Old Age; Wildlife; Workers, Add Tags

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