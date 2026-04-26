May 2, 2026: Annual World Labyrinth Day



Turf labyrinth in the village of Wing

(Image by Jeff Saward/Labyrinthos) Details DMCA



Jeff shared this photo, taken last summer, not long after the 2025 WLD, of this turf labyrinth in the village of Wing in the county of Rutland, England. Jeff notes, "Situated beside the road on the edge of the village green, this is always one of the most delightful historic labyrinths in England to visit. Although its origin is unrecorded, it likely dates from the 17th century when similar turf labyrinths, or turf mazes as they are often called, were popular throughout the country."



Turf labyrinth in the village of Wing

(Image by Jeff Saward/Labyrinthos) Details DMCA



Labyrinth maker Gerot Candolini offers this stunning image and states, "AMAZING! This is a labyrinth a ranger (Erwin Kaeser) planted in Emskirchen, Germany. He literally did the reforestation in form of a labyrinth. See the cars at the right corner? The labyrinth is huge! This photo was taken by a drone in November. I look forward to the pictures when the trees are green again. Its also beautiful to walk." Located at Google maps: 49.54432, 10.73244



Labyrinth planted in Emskirchen, Germany

(Image by Gerot Candolini) Details DMCA



Maia Scott, a visual artist and labyrinth creatrix who is also legally blind, told me she is learning that more and more blind and visually impaired people are exploring labyrinths and loving them. She said she spoke to a Guide Dog Handlers's travel group about visiting labyrinths around the country and the world, and shared the Labyrinth Locator with them, and especially how to find the accessible labyrinths scattered about. She says, "I've also spoken with a couple of blind and visually impaired artists who were interested in incorporating labyrinths into their art making process and, I shared with them about seed patterns, stencil options etc. Plus, there is a committee on the verge of taking shape with The Labyrinth Society that is going to focus on Accessibility and Equity." That's exciting news for everyone!



Artist and Labyrinth creatrix Maia Scott with her best bud, Gleam, and her art.

(Image by Maia Scott) Details DMCA



This year, my own international World Labyrinth Day began a little early-- on a quiet beach in Bali, in late March, where I traced a Classical design labyrinth into the sand and walked it with my new friend, Lucile. Surrounded by the stunning beauty of Bali, it was truly a walk to remember! Although our sand labyrinth was reclaimed by the sea, the experience lingered, a reminder that all the paths in life are less about permanence and more about being in the moment. In the labyrinth, we are invited to bring back that moment of centeredness into daily life.



I made a labyrinth in Bali and my new friend Lucile and I have fun walking it with streamers!

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



Wherever you are on May 2, 2026, you can step into the labyrinth experience, whether on a large permanent path or a finger walk on a small paper labyrinth. Just follow the path with intention, knowing that others around the world are walking in harmony with you!