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Life Arts    H3'ed 4/26/26  

May 2, 2026: Annual World Labyrinth Day

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   3 comments, In Series: Labyrinths and WLD #LabyrinthDay
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Meryl Ann Butler
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Turf labyrinth in the village of Wing
Turf labyrinth in the village of Wing
(Image by Jeff Saward/Labyrinthos)   Details   DMCA
hlocator.org/%20">The World-Wide Labyrinth Locator now has over 6700 listings around the world, so if you are looking for a local labyrinth to visit on World Labyrinth Day you can search either by city or zipcodes (in the USA), add a search radius to find a labyrinth nearby, or scroll around the World-Wide Labyrinth Map to find the precise locations of labyrinths via Google Maps or in Satellite view."

Jeff shared this photo, taken last summer, not long after the 2025 WLD, of this turf labyrinth in the village of Wing in the county of Rutland, England. Jeff notes, "Situated beside the road on the edge of the village green, this is always one of the most delightful historic labyrinths in England to visit. Although its origin is unrecorded, it likely dates from the 17th century when similar turf labyrinths, or turf mazes as they are often called, were popular throughout the country."

Turf labyrinth in the village of Wing
Turf labyrinth in the village of Wing
(Image by Jeff Saward/Labyrinthos)   Details   DMCA

Labyrinth maker Gerot Candolini offers this stunning image and states, "AMAZING! This is a labyrinth a ranger (Erwin Kaeser) planted in Emskirchen, Germany. He literally did the reforestation in form of a labyrinth. See the cars at the right corner? The labyrinth is huge! This photo was taken by a drone in November. I look forward to the pictures when the trees are green again. Its also beautiful to walk." Located at Google maps: 49.54432, 10.73244

Labyrinth planted in Emskirchen, Germany
Labyrinth planted in Emskirchen, Germany
(Image by Gerot Candolini)   Details   DMCA

Maia Scott, a visual artist and labyrinth creatrix who is also legally blind, told me she is learning that more and more blind and visually impaired people are exploring labyrinths and loving them. She said she spoke to a Guide Dog Handlers's travel group about visiting labyrinths around the country and the world, and shared the Labyrinth Locator with them, and especially how to find the accessible labyrinths scattered about. She says, "I've also spoken with a couple of blind and visually impaired artists who were interested in incorporating labyrinths into their art making process and, I shared with them about seed patterns, stencil options etc. Plus, there is a committee on the verge of taking shape with The Labyrinth Society that is going to focus on Accessibility and Equity." That's exciting news for everyone!

Artist and Labyrinth creatrix Maia Scott with her best bud, Gleam, and her art.
Artist and Labyrinth creatrix Maia Scott with her best bud, Gleam, and her art.
(Image by Maia Scott)   Details   DMCA

This year, my own international World Labyrinth Day began a little early-- on a quiet beach in Bali, in late March, where I traced a Classical design labyrinth into the sand and walked it with my new friend, Lucile. Surrounded by the stunning beauty of Bali, it was truly a walk to remember! Although our sand labyrinth was reclaimed by the sea, the experience lingered, a reminder that all the paths in life are less about permanence and more about being in the moment. In the labyrinth, we are invited to bring back that moment of centeredness into daily life.

I made a labyrinth in Bali and my new friend Lucile and I have fun walking it with streamers!
I made a labyrinth in Bali and my new friend Lucile and I have fun walking it with streamers!
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Wherever you are on May 2, 2026, you can step into the labyrinth experience, whether on a large permanent path or a finger walk on a small paper labyrinth. Just follow the path with intention, knowing that others around the world are walking in harmony with you!

For more information, see the list of articles in my Labyrinth Series below, and/or visit the World Labyrinth Day website.

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Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

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Series: "Labyrinths and WLD #LabyrinthDay"

No Wrong Turns: Steps Along the Labyrinth Journey (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/03/2026
May the Fourth Be With You: 16th Annual Labyrinth Walk (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/02/2024
Walk as One on World Labyrinth Day: Sat. May 6 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/28/2023
View All 23 Articles in "Labyrinths and WLD #LabyrinthDay"

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2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

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Nice to see how there's a whole world of these. And there are temporary ones too like you show and I saw one and did it at an art festival near me last year. And I would love to see the forest that was made in the form of a labyrinth

Submitted on Monday, Apr 27, 2026 at 3:27:39 PM

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Meryl Ann Butler

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Thanks for your comment, Rob! Maybe you can find one to walk this Saturday to feel that wave of energy!!!

Submitted on Monday, Apr 27, 2026 at 3:40:08 PM

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Meryl Ann Butler

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Also celebrated annually on the first Saturday in May is World Naked Gardening Day (WNGD) an annual international event generally celebrated by gardeners and non-gardeners alike, feel free to celebrate all the connections!

Submitted on Monday, Apr 27, 2026 at 4:49:31 PM

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