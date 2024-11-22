The Mark Thompson Show looks at the 'Duty To Warn' Letter to Vice President Kamala Harris by Stephen Spoonamore.
Thompson states, "I don't necessarily agree that the election was hacked, I don't know. I agree that there are enough red flags that I think a hand recount and asking for a hand recount is an absolutely legitimate ask."
Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
