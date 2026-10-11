Marco Rubio's 2,500-Year-Old Grudge: Ancient Persia Cannot Explain Washington's Iran War

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

An Unnecessary Insult from Athens

On October 7, 2026, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood near the Acropolis in Athens and resurrected a war fought between the Greeks and Persians 2,500 years ago. He described the destruction of Athens by the armies of Xerxes I in 480 BCE and celebrated the achievements of Greek civilization. He then connected ancient Greek ideals to the modern West and the foreign policy of the Trump administration.

Admiration for ancient Greece is entirely appropriate. But using the destruction of Athens as part of a contemporary political narrative, while the United States is engaged in war with Iran, is another matter. Rubio's selective historical presentation was unnecessary, offensive to many Iranians, and especially troubling coming from America's chief diplomat. Although he did not explicitly declare modern Iranians inferior to Greeks, his contrast between ancient Persian aggression and Western civilizational virtue invited precisely that interpretation.

The question is why a senior American official would resurrect a conflict from 25 centuries ago while his own administration faces unresolved military, economic, and diplomatic problems in the Persian Gulf. Ancient history should illuminate contemporary political decisions, not provide convenient villains for them.

What Herodotus Actually Wrote

Rubio's account was historically incomplete. In 498 BCE, during the reign of Darius the Great, Athenian forces joined the Ionian Greeks in attacking Sardis, an important city under Persian rule in Asia Minor. The city was set ablaze, and a sanctuary dedicated to Cybele was destroyed. Herodotus, the Greek historian, records this episode in Book V of The Histories and explains that the Persians subsequently invoked the destruction of their sanctuary as justification for burning Greek temples. Darius later launched a military expedition against Greece, which ended in Persian defeat at Marathon in 490 BCE. The hostilities therefore preceded Xerxes and were not simply a case of unprovoked Persian aggression.

When Xerxes I succeeded his father, he inherited an unresolved conflict. His invasion of Greece in 480 BCE involved revenge for earlier defeats, imperial ambitions, and an effort to expand Persian authority. Persian forces captured Athens and destroyed the Acropolis, but the Greeks eventually defeated the invasion. None of this justifies the destruction of Greek temples. It demonstrates, however, that the conflict involved aggression, retaliation, and political calculations on both sides. The same Greek historian who recorded the destruction of Athens also described the burning of Sardis. Rubio's version presented only the part of the story that suited his political message.

The Iran War and Washington's Strategic Miscalculations

The more immediate issue is not what Xerxes did 2,500 years ago but what President Donald Trump and his administration have done in 2026. Washington entered the military confrontation with Iran expecting its overwhelming military superiority to produce strategic advantages. American and Israeli attacks inflicted serious damage on Iran, but the conflict also exposed the limitations of military power when political objectives remain unclear, and the adversary retains the ability to retaliate.

One central miscalculation was underestimating Iran's capacity to turn its geographical position into strategic leverage. The Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes, became a principal instrument of pressure. Disruptions to commercial shipping, threats to tankers, rising insurance costs, and the need for expanded naval protection demonstrated that military superiority does not automatically guarantee control of vital maritime routes.

Another problem was the assumption that military and economic pressure would produce political concessions on Washington's preferred terms. Seven months into the conflict, the United States and Iran remain divided over fundamental issues, including nuclear enrichment, sanctions, and maritime security. Iran has suffered severe damage, but its leadership has not accepted Washington's principal demands. The administration's military achievements have not yet been translated into a durable diplomatic settlement.

The administration also faces a contradiction between its stated desire to reduce American involvement in costly foreign conflicts and its expanding military responsibilities in the Persian Gulf. Protecting shipping, maintaining naval deployments, defending regional partners, and managing the possibility of further escalation have become continuing obligations rather than temporary operations.

The Collateral Damage Extends Far Beyond Iran

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