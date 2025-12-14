Here's my December 9, 2025 talk on Hart Hagans Climate Cafe .

Mapping Our Technosphere to Discover Our Biosphere.

Heres my (partial) list of resources related to this talk. I look forward to your comments and questions!

EDUCATING OURSELVES ABOUT THE BIOSPHERE AND THE TECHNOSPHERE

Educating children and ourselves as if life depends on nature

Digital Enlightenment

A bioregional quiz

Watershed questions

THE POWER GRID & MAKING TRANSISTORS ELECTRICALLY CONDUCTIVE

Discovering Powers Traps: a primer for electricity users

The Big Semiconductor Water Problem

