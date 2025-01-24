Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso aim to shape the trajectory of governance, security, and diplomacy in the Sahel and beyond





Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have announced their intention to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on January 29, following the formation of their own Alliance of Sahel States (AES). This move underscores a dramatic shift in the political and security landscape of the Sahel region, as these nations redefine their alliances and priorities.

The decision to leave ECOWAS, formalized with the signing of the Liptako-Gourma Charter, reflects growing dissatisfaction among these countries-- all currently led by military juntas-- with the regional bloc's policies. In particular, ECOWAS's sanctions and threats of military intervention following coups in the region have drawn sharp criticism from the Sahel states. Niger's 2023 coup, the sixth in West Africa within three years, marked a critical turning point, as military leaders sought alternatives to what they perceived as external interference and inadequate support from ECOWAS.

At the heart of their withdrawal is a deep-seated desire for sovereignty and independence from foreign influence, particularly from France. The leaders of the AES have framed their actions as a rejection of neo-colonialism and a push to reclaim control over their nations' futures. French military presence and policies have long been a source of tension, with AES leaders like Burkina Faso's Captain Ibrahim Traore' criticizing the exploitation of natural resources and accusing civilian governments in West Africa of being proxies for foreign powers.

The formation of the Alliance of Sahel States was partly inspired by threats of ECOWAS military intervention after Niger's coup. Modeled on NATO, the AES emphasizes mutual defense and non-aggression, signaling a collective response to external threats. This reconfiguration of alliances suggests a broader regional realignment, as AES nations prioritize local security collaboration over integration with ECOWAS.

The withdrawal of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso from ECOWAS risks further fragmenting West Africa, a region already grappling with complex security and political challenges. The Sahel, plagued by extremist violence, requires coordinated efforts to address its security needs. However, the emergence of competing blocs-- AES and ECOWAS-- threatens to weaken the collective response to terrorism, as nations may prioritize internal alliances over broader regional cooperation. The AES's exclusion from ECOWAS mechanisms limits the ability of these countries to engage in joint military operations or share intelligence, creating gaps that extremist groups could exploit.

This fragmentation also complicates economic collaboration in a region heavily dependent on trade and shared infrastructure. ECOWAS has long been a platform for fostering regional integration, promoting free trade, and coordinating cross-border initiatives. The withdrawal of three key members undermines these goals, disrupting trade routes and creating economic inefficiencies. AES nations may face difficulties accessing ECOWAS's financial and developmental programs, further isolating them economically and reducing opportunities for collective growth.

Moreover, the split deepens political divisions within the region, as differing governance models and ideologies clash. AES's military-led governments represent a stark departure from ECOWAS's commitment to democratic governance, creating tensions that hinder dialogue and collaboration. This ideological divide may discourage other ECOWAS members from cooperating with AES nations, perpetuating a cycle of mistrust and fragmentation.

The repercussions of this division extend beyond the Sahel. A fractured West Africa is less capable of addressing transnational challenges, such as migration, organized crime, and climate change. These issues require unified regional responses, which are difficult to achieve in the absence of trust and collaboration. The fragmentation also weakens the region's collective bargaining power on the international stage, as competing blocs dilute the unified voice that ECOWAS once provided.

The international community has expressed concern over this fragmentation, with fears that it may embolden extremist groups and exacerbate humanitarian crises. As ECOWAS seeks to maintain its influence, its leaders have engaged with international bodies like the United Nations to bolster support for counter-terrorism and development initiatives. However, the rise of the AES presents a direct challenge to ECOWAS's authority and raises questions about the future of regional cooperation in West Africa.

The choices made by these nations in the coming months will shape the trajectory of governance, security, and diplomacy in the Sahel and beyond.