 
Login/Register Login | Register
153 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/5/24

Make The Truth Great Again

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Carl Petersen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"We are a nation in decline. We are a failed nation."

- Donald Trump
"The United States of America is the greatest idea humanity ever devised, a nation big enough to encompass all our dreams, strong enough to withstand any fracture or fissure between us, and fearless enough to imagine a future of possibilities. So America, let us reach for that future."

- Kamala Harris

Trump rally in New Hampshire, January 2024
Trump rally in New Hampshire, January 2024
(Image by Artaxerxes)   Details   DMCA

Politicians are not known for their truthfulness. They make promises that they know will be hard to fulfill. Successes are exaggerated while failures are swept under the rug. Interactions with the public are carefully controlled.

Former President Trump brings political dishonesty to a whole new level. Moving beyond white lies and exaggerations, the master of branding created new realities. It is one thing to pretend that receiving $1 million in seed money from his father was a "small loan," but quite another to use a Sharpie to change the projected path of a hurricane. Constructing a false narrative to distract from his humiliating loss to Joe Biden was an assault not only on the truth but on democracy.
Trump's ability to recreate reality would not be possible without his cult-like following that is willing to condemn anyone who questions his "truth." They will tell us to ignore what we see with our own eyes and accept his rewritten history:

  • Trump was not talking about neo-Nazis when he said "there were fine people on both sides" of a protest that pitted those who condemned the traitorous actions of Robert E. Lee against those who were chanting "Jews will not replace us."
  • He only asked a question when he suggested injecting disinfectants would kill the COVID-19 virus during a nationally televised press conference.
  • His "bloodbath" comment was a description of what would happen to the economy, not a call to violence if he loses the election.
  • Telling his followers to "fight like hell" and warning them if they did not they were "not going to have a country anymore" was not an instigation of the deadly invasion of the Capitol on January 6th. He may have used "fight" 20 times in the speech before democracy was assaulted, but he did say once that they should "peacefully and patriotically make [their] voices heard."


(Image by Unknown Owner)   Details   DMCA

The reshaping of reality has continued into the current Presidential race, especially with the economy as Trump presents a post-apocalyptic wasteland resembling the terrain of a Mad Max movie. In his version of reality, 401Ks are down, inflation continues to rage uncontrolled, the energy sector has been decimated, and the unemployment rate is soaring.
In reality:

  • The United States has led the world in recovering from the pandemic. Of the G20, only Indonesia is currently experiencing higher GDP growth than our 2.8%.
  • Trump lost 2.7 million jobs during his presidency, while Biden added jobs every month, for a total of 16.2 million.

Jobs Created/Lost Per Month, Trump


(Image by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)   Details   DMCA

Jobs Created Per Month, Biden


(Image by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)   Details   DMCA

  • When Trump left office the unemployment rate was 6.4%. It is currently 4.1%
  • The stock market continues to grow at the same rate that it did during the Trump presidency and is at a record high:

Stock Market Growth By Month

Macrotrends: macrotrends.net/2481/stock-market-performance-by-president
Macrotrends: macrotrends.net/2481/stock-market-performance-by-president
(Image by Macrotrends)   Details   DMCA

  • Inflation spiked at the beginning of the Biden presidency. Like the rest of the world, the United States experienced unhealthy price spikes as its economy recovered from the COVID-19 turmoil under Trump. Thanks to Biden's economic policies, the current rate is 2.1%, a rate close to what economists term ideal.
  • In August 2024, wage growth outpaced inflation by almost two percentage points, helping to balance household budgets. Unfortunately, the wage gap between rich and poor continued its decades-long climb, which is one of the reasons I backed Bernie Sanders in the 2016 and 2020 primaries.
  • While Biden has taken long-term steps necessary to reduce our reliance on harmful fossil fuels, it has not affected the amount of oil we are currently producing. The United States is currently producing "more crude oil than any county, ever."

Trump is a trust-fund billionaire who has branded himself as a hero of the working class while attacking policies that would protect these very same people from a growing oligarchy. Will the electorate see past his lies or will they buy into his alternate reality of economic doom? For the future of our country, I hope that we will Make The Truth Great Again.

"If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide."
- Abraham Lincoln

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): One More Big Trump Lie, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend