Make Armistice Day Great Again



Remembrance Day (also known as Poppy Day, Armistice Day

(Image by belkin59 from flickr) Details DMCA



At "the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918, guns officially fell silent across Europe and World War One came to a military end (the political finish came in 1919 with the Treaty of Versailles).

The following November 11, the winning nations commemorated the final ceasefire with the first "Armistice Day" events

Not celebrations as such, mind you: The observances were -- and in some countries at least partially remain -- somber remembrances (the UK now calls November 11 "Remembrance Day") of 20 million dead in "the war to end all wars," driven by sentiment against ever returning to that kind of carnage.

That sentiment, unfortunately, proved insufficient to prevent World War 2 and hundreds or thousands of subsequent deadly conflicts, which is bad enough.

Worse, though, is what America did with "Armistice Day." In 1954, Congress replaced the traditional "Armistice Day" observance with a celebratory "Veterans Day."

Instead of mourning war, we now celebrate warriors. Parades. Air shows. Political speeches. Free meals, drinks, haircuts, etc. for veterans. A lot of "thank you for your service" to everyone identifiable as a veteran of the US armed forces; quite a bit of mutual back-slapping among those of us who "served."

To me, the best way to celebrate veterans would be stop making so many of us -- especially, but not only, of the dead, maimed, traumatized, and homeless varieties.

Since the first Armistice Day, the US has fought a second "world war" and countless smaller wars -- declared and undeclared -- around the globe, at the cost of hundreds of thousands of American lives and millions of foreigners' lives.

The US armed forces maintain a global network of military bases, remain bogged down in the Middle East after a quarter century of the "global war on terror," and have now been at on-again, off-again open war with Iran for a year-and-a-half.

The US government constantly rattles its saber, actively seeks excuses to militarily intervene in other countries' internal affairs and international disputes, and fuels even the wars it doesn't actively participate in with foreign aid and arms sales.

Two-time Medal of Honor recipient Smedley Butler tallied up the cost in his book, available free online, War is a Racket: "Newly placed gravestones. Mangled bodies. Shattered minds. Broken hearts and homes. Economic instability. Depression and all its attendant miseries. Back-breaking taxation for generations and generations."

None of that is worth celebrating. It's a cost, not a benefit.

The US armed forces' oath of enlistment binds future "veterans" to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

Even if one accepts that as a worthy goal, when's the last time it actually turned out to be the job?

Not during my lifetime, at least that I can think of, and I turn 60 the day before "Veterans Day." The war I fought in was premised on kicking one tyrant out of Kuwait so another tyrant could return and rule again. Constitution? Nowhere in sight.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).