Make America White Again

Long before Trump declared war on immigration, many Americans, especially white Americans, were becoming increasingly concerned about the changing demographics in our country. Population experts predict that by the year 2050, today's minorities collectively will outnumber the current white majority (re.google/eHoeCLT1tIT7bznqV). Immigration is the major driving force of these changes and Trump is determined to derail this trajectory.

Hispanics are the largest minority in our country and their continued growth is outpacing the white population. They have a higher birth rate and are the most common migrants trying to enter our country. Almost daily, we witness aggressive efforts by ICE to round up as many Hispanic immigrants as possible, regardless of their legal status. The next largest group, black Americans, have established citizenship, but a long history of racist policies continues to thwart their economic and political advancement. Also, the Asian American population is growing at a fast rate, and other minorities are becoming more substantial (https://share.google/eHoeCLT1tIT7bznqV). If you look carefully, you will notice that all these groups are people of color.

Concerns about people of color becoming dominant in our country have been evident for decades, typically espoused by far-right white supremacists. Many of these individuals subscribe to the Great Replacement conspiracy theory that purports that there is an active and secretive movement in our country designed to replace the white majority. Even many mainstream white Americans, at varying degrees of awareness, likely harbor similar fears. Trump's agenda to rid America of people of color resonates loudly with these groups.

As Trump strives to make America racially pure again, there has been a barrage of other initiatives with this purpose in mind. The recently passed congressional bill will allocate billions to expand Trump's effort to shrink the population of immigrants in our country, either by deportation or blocking entry. Revoking the visas of foreign students who express views that are contrary to Trump's agenda is another example. Ending birthright citizenship will discourage many potentially legal immigrants, who conceivably could make significant contributions to our society, from even coming to our country and others living here may choose to leave. The administration recently banned the entry of citizens from various African and Middle Eastern countries. The deportation of naturalized citizens who presumably run afoul of Trump's policies is another target. Again, the vast majority of individuals affected by the above measures are people of color.

Although deportation is not the stated objective, shutting down DEI programs is a more subliminal way to suppress the advancement of people of color, even though many are citizens already. These individuals are seeking support in pursuing educational, economic, and political advancement. By ending these programs, their chances of succeeding are greatly diminished, further eroding their potential threat to white America.

Perhaps the most egregious spectacle of demagoguery occurred when the South African president was invited into the Oval Office for a politically staged ambush. The backdrop was granting refugee status to several dozen white Afrikaners who purportedly were victims of genocide by the black majority. These claims were manufactured and unsubstantiated (Click Here). Nonetheless, Trump orchestrated a grand media event with a video, pictures, and a propaganda blast. But the subliminal political messaging was ever more sinister. If we allow people of color, our current minorities, to reach majority status, they may turn on white America and commit heinous acts of retribution.

Arguably, Trump's unrelenting anti-immigrant campaign can be considered a form of ethnic cleansing, targeting people of color, and designed, as much as possible, to Make America White Again. There have been other times in history when despots have claimed racial superiority as justification to mistreat and subjugate minorities, and sometimes they truly have committed genocide.