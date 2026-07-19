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OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/19/26  

Majority Rule democracy in Canaan and America

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John Scanlon
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Support individuals and groups that adopt the following two positions:

  • Demand Israel grant Israeli citizenship with full voting rights to all residents of Israel-Palestine/ greater Israel - this is the only, remaining solution. One man, One vote, One state.

The Jewish state will be replaced by a secular, binational state that will be both a Jewish homeland and a Palestinian homeland. This is how Israel should have evolved from its inception.

  • Demand the US adopt a multi party, multi candidate voting system thru majority rule democracy preferably with ranked choice voting systems in both primaries and generals. Alternately, though not optimally, parts of the country could simply have run offs in both primaries and generals requiring majorities to elect candidates.

Plurality rule is the basis for our current, two party system. It has been too easily corrupted. Money can almost always pay the way for at least one of the two candidates. Two is Too corrupt.

Israel and America are corrupt, perpetual war plutocracies.

I submit the underlying cause of most warfare in the Middle East is Israel's unwillingness to recognize the rights of Palestinians. Demand Israel support American ideals.

Further, America is corrupt in every way and at all levels. Requiring a majority of voters to vet our leadership will reduce the extremism in all parties and reduce the power of money. If we want to prevail on any issue, we need a more open and just voting system.

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John F Scanlon is a mere Irish-American and a former Marine. He has a BA in Business Economics from UC Santa Barbara, 4 years experience as a bank loan officer, 13 years experience as a bank examiner, and 70+ years of life experience. He has (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): America; Democracy; Israel; Justice; Palestinian; Peace, Add Tags

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