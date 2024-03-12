Magical protection followed by a brief reflection

Jaguar (Panthera onca) female on the river bank ...
Years ago
I bought a necklace at a place
Where there were such things for sale.
(This necklace was old
With the teeth of a great cat.)
It would have once been worn
For protection
From things that we do not fear these days
But should.
I could see this necklace held some power.
Such power objects are not fake.
Especially if they call you to them,
People who don't believe in the kind of power
That resides in such a necklace
Are prone to depending on
The spell of science
To protect them
Like a cloak of teeth.
The invisible "cloak of teeth" of the spell of science is very real to me and unnerving. I have known people in my life who have used science to ward off reality by explaining away experiential keystones of human consciousness, such as miracles and visions and great dreams, as if science had the right to discredit the intrinsic coherence, autonomy and suprahuman impunity of the numinous!
