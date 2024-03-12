Magical protection followed by a brief reflection

Years ago

I bought a necklace at a place

Where there were such things for sale.

(This necklace was old

With the teeth of a great cat.)

It would have once been worn

For protection

From things that we do not fear these days

But should.

I could see this necklace held some power.

Such power objects are not fake.

Especially if they call you to them,

People who don't believe in the kind of power

That resides in such a necklace

Are prone to depending on

The spell of science

To protect them

Like a cloak of teeth.

..................

The invisible "cloak of teeth" of the spell of science is very real to me and unnerving. I have known people in my life who have used science to ward off reality by explaining away experiential keystones of human consciousness, such as miracles and visions and great dreams, as if science had the right to discredit the intrinsic coherence, autonomy and suprahuman impunity of the numinous!