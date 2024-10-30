Magadu / Maga Don't - Randy Rainbow's Newest Musical Parody



Randy Rainbow's 'Magadu' video screen shot

Lucky for us, amidst the political rainclouds of the Trumpian dystopia there's always a rainbow, Randy Rainbow, who released his newest music parody just a week before the Presidential election: "MAGADU" (which is really about Maga-Don't).

dionettaeon commented on the YouTube video: "I don't think I've heard a more beautifully sung existential crisis in my life."

If you are old enough to remember the 1969 No. 1 hit single "In the Year 2525", you'll appreciate the brilliant reference to one-hit wonders Zager and Evans.

Rainbow's parody rewrite is brilliant. Let's hope he has a Blue Wave Celebration video cued up for Nov. 7. Maybe something based on the Allman Brothers' "Blue Sky" or Nat King Cole's "My Blue Heaven."

Below are some of the original lyrics for Olivia Newton John's "Xanadu", I can hear her clapping from the celestial realms.

[Verse 1]

A place where nobody dared to go

The love that we came to know

They called it Xanadu

(The tears you cried can't be denied)



[Verse 2]

And now, open your eyes and see

What we have made is real

We are in Xanadu

(The dream in you, they offer you)



[Pre-Chorus]

A million lights are dancing

And there you are, a shooting star

An everlasting world

And you're here with me, eternally