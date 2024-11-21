MIT Waives Tuition for Most Students

Great Dome%2C Massachusetts Institute of Technology%2C Aug 2019.
"The Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced on Wednesday that students with family income below $200,000 can expect to attend the Cambridge institution tuition-free starting next fall," according to ABC News.
"The bulk of American households meet this income threshold, according to the university, which says the new policy will cover 80% of its incoming classes.
"Additionally, students whose family income is below $100,000 will see their entire MIT experience paid for, including tuition, housing, dining, fees and an allowance for books and personal expenses.
"The tuition-free financial aid initiative is made possible by "generous gifts made by individual alumni and friends" of the university, according to MIT."
MIT tuition was $57,986 for the 2022-2023 school year.
Below is a list of the departments and programs that offer subjects at MIT.
- Aeronautics and Astronautics (Course 16)
- Aerospace Studies (AS)
- Anthropology (Course 21A)
- Architecture (Course 4)
- Biological Engineering (Course 20)
- Biology (Course 7)
- Brain and Cognitive Sciences (Course 9)
- Chemical Engineering (Course 10)
- Chemistry (Course 5)
- Civil and Environmental Engineering (Course 1)
- Comparative Media Studies / Writing (CMS)
- Comparative Media Studies / Writing (Course 21W)
- Computational and Systems Biology (CSB)
- Computational Science and Engineering (CSE)
- Concourse (CC)
- Data, Systems, and Society (IDS)
- Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences (Course 12)
- Economics (Course 14)
- Edgerton Center (EC)
- Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (Course 6)
- Engineering Management (EM)
- Experimental Study Group (ES)
- Global Languages (Course 21G)
- Health Sciences and Technology (HST)
- History (Course 21H)
- Humanities (Course 21)
- Linguistics and Philosophy (Course 24)
- Literature (Course 21L)
- Management (Course 15)
- Materials Science and Engineering (Course 3)
- Mathematics (Course 18)
- Mechanical Engineering (Course 2)
- Media Arts and Sciences (MAS)
- Military Science (MS)
- Music (Course 21M)
- Naval Science (NS)
- Nuclear Science and Engineering (Course 22)
- Physics (Course 8)
- Political Science (Course 17)
- Science, Technology, and Society (STS)
- Special Programs
- Supply Chain Management (SCM)
- Theater Arts (21T)
- Urban Studies and Planning (Course 11)
- Women's and Gender Studies (WGS)