MIT Waives Tuition for Most Students

"The Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced on Wednesday that students with family income below $200,000 can expect to attend the Cambridge institution tuition-free starting next fall," according to ABC News.

"The bulk of American households meet this income threshold, according to the university, which says the new policy will cover 80% of its incoming classes.

"Additionally, students whose family income is below $100,000 will see their entire MIT experience paid for, including tuition, housing, dining, fees and an allowance for books and personal expenses.

"The tuition-free financial aid initiative is made possible by "generous gifts made by individual alumni and friends" of the university, according to MIT."

MIT tuition was $57,986 for the 2022-2023 school year.

