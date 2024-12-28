 
Login/Register Login | Register
79 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 12/28/24

Love says (a poem)

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Just Did It
Just Did It
(Image by mikecogh)   Details   DMCA

Love says


Dear god, not another day like yesterday
Waking with a vague memory of messing up
Staring at the ceiling
And then turning to the window
Smelling rain
And then hearing it softer than a whisper


OK. Love is there somewhere
Making coffee for someone
Love says, I can come down on that price
Love says
I'm going to do this OK? I'm going
To turn this around for you
We can talk this out


When I'm home, which is most likely
At the end of the day
When the birds are serenading this pathetic world
We can sit outside and give ourselves to the moment
I see that you are trying
And so am I


And look
The clouds are like islands in a turquoise sea


In the ocean whales are grazing
Above a deep-sea mountain
Somewhere where peace reigns
I don't understand why I'm here
Now, like right now, I am thinking
This world shits sometimes


Why are you looking at me like that?


I am sick of people not trusting each other
Would you stop
If you passed someone weed-wacking poison parsnip
In a t-shirt?
Let me show you how to play
Your broken guitar with a shell and a stone


Let's just agree
There are people in the world
Who are going to have a hard time no matter what
And there are people who just don't give a sh*t
About anyone but themselves


And there are people whose names are wrong for who they are
There are always going to be shoes
Hanging from high tension wires
And there are also going to be people
Who keep caring no matter what
And they are somewhere, caring, right now. Damn,
How is that possible?
Sometimes I want to step out of my car
Beat my chest and howl


When the angles of the house are wrong
When the car lurches like a horse
And throws me at my door
When the smell of someone burning wood
Slows me down
And I realize this could be the first day of fall


Love says
I'm going to do this OK? I'm going
To turn this around for you
We can talk this out
You can knock on my door any time you want
And if I'm home, which is most likely
At the end of the day, when
The birds are serenading this pathetic world
We can sit outside and give ourselves to the moment


A car revving up somewhere
A dog barking, a siren, a voice
At the end of the street
Calling out the name of a neighbor

(Article changed on Dec 28, 2024 at 10:01 AM EST)

(Article changed on Dec 28, 2024 at 11:18 AM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend