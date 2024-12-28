Love says (a poem)

Love says
Dear god, not another day like yesterday
Waking with a vague memory of messing up
Staring at the ceiling
And then turning to the window
Smelling rain
And then hearing it softer than a whisper
OK. Love is there somewhere
Making coffee for someone
Love says, I can come down on that price
Love says
I'm going to do this OK? I'm going
To turn this around for you
We can talk this out
When I'm home, which is most likely
At the end of the day
When the birds are serenading this pathetic world
We can sit outside and give ourselves to the moment
I see that you are trying
And so am I
And look
The clouds are like islands in a turquoise sea
In the ocean whales are grazing
Above a deep-sea mountain
Somewhere where peace reigns
I don't understand why I'm here
Now, like right now, I am thinking
This world shits sometimes
Why are you looking at me like that?
I am sick of people not trusting each other
Would you stop
If you passed someone weed-wacking poison parsnip
In a t-shirt?
Let me show you how to play
Your broken guitar with a shell and a stone
Let's just agree
There are people in the world
Who are going to have a hard time no matter what
And there are people who just don't give a sh*t
About anyone but themselves
And there are people whose names are wrong for who they are
There are always going to be shoes
Hanging from high tension wires
And there are also going to be people
Who keep caring no matter what
And they are somewhere, caring, right now. Damn,
How is that possible?
Sometimes I want to step out of my car
Beat my chest and howl
When the angles of the house are wrong
When the car lurches like a horse
And throws me at my door
When the smell of someone burning wood
Slows me down
And I realize this could be the first day of fall
Love says
I'm going to do this OK? I'm going
To turn this around for you
We can talk this out
You can knock on my door any time you want
And if I'm home, which is most likely
At the end of the day, when
The birds are serenading this pathetic world
We can sit outside and give ourselves to the moment
A car revving up somewhere
A dog barking, a siren, a voice
At the end of the street
Calling out the name of a neighbor
