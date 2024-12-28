Love says (a poem)



Just Did It

Love says



Dear god, not another day like yesterday

Waking with a vague memory of messing up

Staring at the ceiling

And then turning to the window

Smelling rain

And then hearing it softer than a whisper





OK. Love is there somewhere

Making coffee for someone

Love says, I can come down on that price

Love says

I'm going to do this OK? I'm going

To turn this around for you

We can talk this out





When I'm home, which is most likely

At the end of the day

When the birds are serenading this pathetic world

We can sit outside and give ourselves to the moment

I see that you are trying

And so am I





And look

The clouds are like islands in a turquoise sea





In the ocean whales are grazing

Above a deep-sea mountain

Somewhere where peace reigns

I don't understand why I'm here

Now, like right now, I am thinking

This world shits sometimes





Why are you looking at me like that?





I am sick of people not trusting each other

Would you stop

If you passed someone weed-wacking poison parsnip

In a t-shirt?

Let me show you how to play

Your broken guitar with a shell and a stone





Let's just agree

There are people in the world

Who are going to have a hard time no matter what

And there are people who just don't give a sh*t

About anyone but themselves





And there are people whose names are wrong for who they are

There are always going to be shoes

Hanging from high tension wires

And there are also going to be people

Who keep caring no matter what

And they are somewhere, caring, right now. Damn,

How is that possible?

Sometimes I want to step out of my car

Beat my chest and howl





When the angles of the house are wrong

When the car lurches like a horse

And throws me at my door

When the smell of someone burning wood

Slows me down

And I realize this could be the first day of fall





Love says

I'm going to do this OK? I'm going

To turn this around for you

We can talk this out

You can knock on my door any time you want

And if I'm home, which is most likely

At the end of the day, when

The birds are serenading this pathetic world

We can sit outside and give ourselves to the moment





A car revving up somewhere

A dog barking, a siren, a voice

At the end of the street

Calling out the name of a neighbor

