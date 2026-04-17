Love, Courage, Wisdom

New paper published Qumsiyeh, M. B., & Bibee, A. (2026). The nexus of environmental justice and potential for sustainable tourism under colonial occupation in Palestine. Pp 167-185 In F. Higgins Desbiolle (Ed.), Climate Justice in Tourism. Channel View Publications, Bristol, Jackson.

"Love without courage and wisdom is sentimentality, as with the ordinary church member. Courage without love and wisdom is foolhardiness, as with the ordinary soldier. Wisdom without love and courage is cowardice, as with the ordinary intellectual. Therefore one who has love, courage and wisdom is one in a million who moves the world, as with Jesus, Buddha and Gandhi." Ammon Hennacy, "The One-Man Revolution"

The genocidal war on the people of Western Asia is about money and resources (as all wars are) in this case to control global oil and gas and make you dependent on those (also by killing alternative energy options). .....More with links and resources you won't find elsewhere

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Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

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