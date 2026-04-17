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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/17/26  

Love, Courage, Wisdom

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
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New paper published Qumsiyeh, M. B., & Bibee, A. (2026). The nexus of environmental justice and potential for sustainable tourism under colonial occupation in Palestine. Pp 167-185 In F. Higgins Desbiolle (Ed.), Climate Justice in Tourism. Channel View Publications, Bristol, Jackson.

"Love without courage and wisdom is sentimentality, as with the ordinary church member. Courage without love and wisdom is foolhardiness, as with the ordinary soldier. Wisdom without love and courage is cowardice, as with the ordinary intellectual. Therefore one who has love, courage and wisdom is one in a million who moves the world, as with Jesus, Buddha and Gandhi." Ammon Hennacy, "The One-Man Revolution"

The genocidal war on the people of Western Asia is about money and resources (as all wars are) in this case to control global oil and gas and make you dependent on those (also by killing alternative energy options). .....More with links and resources you won't find elsewhere

Stay human/e

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

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I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

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Series: "Reports from Palestine"

New publication (English/French) and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/13/2026
beautiful sunny day and sleeless nights in Iran (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/10/2026
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View All 228 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

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