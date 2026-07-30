Looking to the future and more

The prediced imminent collapse in the West Bank (a prelude to the Gaza scenario) is begining to happen: no gas, no money, ethnic cleansing, pogroms by settlers etc. This should remind us of certain truths.... [the only logical and realistic and moral solution short of a global war].

And an earlier 2019 article that I was reminded of because of the illogical call for "elections" under occupation. Putting the cart before a dead horse.

Why so many American Jews are turning away from Israel.

Understanding the U.S. and Israel's illegal war on Iran.

We are still working hard in our institute for sustainability of humans and nature. We are still accomplishing much (just last week three research papers accepted for publication ranging from disability in Palstine to relevance of law in environmental justice, our museum exhibits being built, new projects formulated, garden flourishing, children enjoying our workshops etc.). We are still looking for supporters (volunteers remotely and on site, donors in kind or in money etc). Check out estinenature.org, follow us on facebook and join the family!

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

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