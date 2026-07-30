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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/30/26  

Looking to the future and more

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
Author 6967
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Peter Barus
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The prediced imminent collapse in the West Bank (a prelude to the Gaza scenario) is begining to happen: no gas, no money, ethnic cleansing, pogroms by settlers etc. This should remind us of certain truths.... [the only logical and realistic and moral solution short of a global war].

And an earlier 2019 article that I was reminded of because of the illogical call for "elections" under occupation. Putting the cart before a dead horse.

Why so many American Jews are turning away from Israel.

Understanding the U.S. and Israel's illegal war on Iran.

We are still working hard in our institute for sustainability of humans and nature. We are still accomplishing much (just last week three research papers accepted for publication ranging from disability in Palstine to relevance of law in environmental justice, our museum exhibits being built, new projects formulated, garden flourishing, children enjoying our workshops etc.). We are still looking for supporters (volunteers remotely and on site, donors in kind or in money etc). Check out estinenature.org, follow us on facebook and join the family!

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

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Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

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