Living in the target with Minab (poem)

JROTC Eastern National Archery Champion | 2023
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We are on the outside,
Outside of the bullseye.
How many rings are there? Five.
White, black, blue, red, and gold.
Gold is where the missiles fall.
Red is the wedding next door
Where the shrapnel rips through
Flesh and structures.
I am writing this poem from the white ring
Safe and sound.
But I am troubled
Because in the white or black ring
We can pretend that it's just another day.
And it is just another day, until it isn't,
And we find ourselves closer to the bullseye.
You know most of us aren't all that safe
And that's a fact. I recommend
Practicing picturing the world as a target
And yourself in relation to the bullseye.
On February 26th, the bullseye
Was a girl's school in Minab
Where 156 students died,
Struck by a Tomahawk missile.
Do you know anyone who lives in the blue ring?
The red? The gold? I do.
Take care my friends.
(Article changed on Sep 04, 2026 at 12:12 PM EDT)
(Article changed on Sep 04, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT)