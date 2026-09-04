Living in the target with Minab (poem)

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We are on the outside,

Outside of the bullseye.

How many rings are there? Five.

White, black, blue, red, and gold.

Gold is where the missiles fall.

Red is the wedding next door

Where the shrapnel rips through

Flesh and structures.

I am writing this poem from the white ring

Safe and sound.

But I am troubled

Because in the white or black ring

We can pretend that it's just another day.

And it is just another day, until it isn't,

And we find ourselves closer to the bullseye.

You know most of us aren't all that safe

And that's a fact. I recommend

Practicing picturing the world as a target

And yourself in relation to the bullseye.

On February 26th, the bullseye

Was a girl's school in Minab

Where 156 students died,

Struck by a Tomahawk missile.

Do you know anyone who lives in the blue ring?

The red? The gold? I do.



Take care my friends.