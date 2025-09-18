Live Zoom on Full Disclosure Tonight 09.18.25 with Danny Sheehan



Dawn Encounter

.UFO Disclosure and Its Spiritual Impact

Did you know Edgar Cayce mentioned extraterrestrial/interdimensional consciousness and life forms?

Danny Sheehan, the founder of The New Paradigm Institute championing UFO/UAP disclosure and counsel to whistleblowers is appearing in conversation with Christopher Naughton at Edgar Cayce's A.R.E. tonight, September 18, at 7pm, live in person or by Zoom.

The event is free to A.R.E. members and tickets for non-A.R.E. members are $29, in part donated to the New Paradigm Institute.

For registration Click Here

Danny attended today's Congressional Chief of Staff meeting about disclosure.

Previously Christopher conducted two compelling interviews with Danny for New Thinking Allowed, here.

Danny is one of the few if not the only "in the know" UFO/UAP disclosure advocate who speaks of what the spiritual impact could/would be if /when "contact" occurs. Many think contact is imminent, in the next 12-18 months.

Danny dispels the negativity and fear over UFO/UAP, with reasoned and supportive discourse. I find his conversations and interviews enlightening and reassuring.

This is a rare opportunity to hear someone on the front lines of consciousness and what UFO/UAP means to spirituality and the "human family" as he calls us. It's a matter that transcends party lines; it's refreshing to see the across-the-aisle support for disclosure from our elected officials.

Sheehan isis a constitutional and public interest lawyer, public speaker, political activist and educator.