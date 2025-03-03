Listening to the mockingbird



Northern mockingbird

(Image by Monkeystyle3000) Details DMCA



The mocking bird is mocking

His palilalia is for my sake

God only knows what she is saying

Like what happens when

God is talking in his sleep

Spouting poetry or talking trash?

How can I be sure without science

So that I can keep up

Like trying to follow my brother on my bike

Saying anything that comes into one's head

God only knows

What's frustrating is always falling

It's all so rapid-fire

Maybe he or she is talking trash

Chirp or calling out at night such

As the gibberish of a drunk

Street lights encourage insomniac listening

The night resounds with mocking

What's frustrating is

I can almost translate

Like tiny voices in the trickling of a stream

Before you knock it

Too much information?

They do this to establish their territory

Mocking him because he can't keep up

Well-known examples

Coming out of Nashville

If you wait for conventional forms of inspiration

You may become the subject

A glint of mockery in his eyes

Makes it appear worthless and foolish

Like falling off his bike

Or was she mocking his limp

Or lisp with his random

Mocking of the nakedness

Well I advise you to try it

If you wait for conventional forms of inspiration

You may become the subject

Of God's palilalia

Or is it just the mockingbird