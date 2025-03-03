Listening to the mockingbird

Northern mockingbird
The mocking bird is mocking
His palilalia is for my sake
God only knows what she is saying
Like what happens when
God is talking in his sleep
Spouting poetry or talking trash?
How can I be sure without science
So that I can keep up
Like trying to follow my brother on my bike
Saying anything that comes into one's head
God only knows
What's frustrating is always falling
It's all so rapid-fire
Maybe he or she is talking trash
Chirp or calling out at night such
As the gibberish of a drunk
Street lights encourage insomniac listening
The night resounds with mocking
What's frustrating is
I can almost translate
Like tiny voices in the trickling of a stream
Before you knock it
Too much information?
They do this to establish their territory
Mocking him because he can't keep up
Well-known examples
Coming out of Nashville
If you wait for conventional forms of inspiration
You may become the subject
A glint of mockery in his eyes
Makes it appear worthless and foolish
Like falling off his bike
Or was she mocking his limp
Or lisp with his random
Mocking of the nakedness
Well I advise you to try it
If you wait for conventional forms of inspiration
You may become the subject
Of God's palilalia
Or is it just the mockingbird
