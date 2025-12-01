 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Sci Tech    H2'ed 12/1/25  

Lincoln County, Kentucky, Gas Pipeline Explosion Coverup by the NTSB

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow
Message Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow

By assuming that the Lincoln County pipeline explosion cause was known, a flawed investigation was performed by the NTSB. Such a decision censored information from the public to prevent a complete understanding of the single burn death and 6 injuries, which resulted from a gas pipeline explosion that ruptured a 30-inch pipeline to create a 40-feet diameter crater (Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 1. Lincoln County gas pipeline explosion crater
Figure 1. Lincoln County gas pipeline explosion crater
(Image by NTSB)   Details   DMCA

Figure 2. Exploded pipeline section found 481 feet from the crater.
Figure 2. Exploded pipeline section found 481 feet from the crater.
(Image by NTSB)   Details   DMCA

NTSB Investigation

The NTSB generated 138 different documents to support their investigation, but provided no information about any operating conditions or any supporting technical data immediately prior to the explosion; and provided no information about gas pressures before, during and after the explosion. How can a report on a gas pipeline explosion not contain any information about the explosion itself?. Such withholding of information constitutes censorship, regardless of intent.

NTSB Report

To summarize the explosion - as concluded by the NTSB (National transportation Safety Board), excerpts follow from the final report for the "Enbridge Inc. Natural Gas Transmission Pipeline Rupture and Fire, Danville, Kentucky August 1, 2019" (click here).

'The August 1, 2019, rupture of an Enbridge Inc. 30-inch natural gas transmission pipeline in Danville, Kentucky, which released about 101.5 million cubic feet of natural gas that ignited. The accident resulted in 1 fatality, 6 injuries, and the evacuation of over 75 people, as well as property damage in the surrounding area. Safety issues identified in this report include non-conservative assumptions used to calculate the potential impact radius, incomplete evaluation of the risks caused by a change of gas flow direction, limitations in data analysis related to in-line inspection tool usage, incomplete assessment of threats and threat interactions, and missed opportunities in training and requalification practices.'

'We found that the combination of a pre-existing hard spot (a manufacturing defect), degraded coating, and ineffective cathodic protection applied following a 2014 gas flow reversal project resulted in hydrogen-induced cracking at the outer surface of the pipeline and its subsequent failure.'

'The probable cause of the August 1, 2019, Enbridge Inc. pipeline rupture and resulting fire was the combination of a pre-existing hard spot (a manufacturing defect), degraded coating, and ineffective cathodic protection applied following a 2014 gas flow reversal project, which resulted in hydrogen induced cracking at the outer surface of Line 15 and the subsequent failure of the pipeline. Contributing to the accident was the 2014 gas flow reversal project that increased external corrosion and hydrogen evolution. Also contributing to this accident was Enbridge's integrity management program, which did not accurately assess the integrity of the pipeline or estimate the risk from interacting threats'.

A Major Cause for Concern

While the identified deficiencies were certainly important causes of the explosion, failure contributions from gas hammers were not investigated at all. The NTSB censoring of information from the public prevents a detailed analysis at this time - or any other time. As a matter of fact, the identification of gas hammer explosions was invented and first published two weeks before this explosion investigation ("The Primary Cause of Oil and Gas Pipeline Spills and Explosions", click here). PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration)and the NTSB are jointly responsible for pipeline explosion safety. I raised this scary safety concern to PHMSA in the following email.

PHMSA Inaction Will Kill People, 5/18/2019

PHMSA inaction is a serious problem that will result in loss of life. A clearly identified explosion hazard has been provided to the PHMSA, which constitutes a potential national emergency, and people will continue to die until action is taken. Based on years of research, the basic theory has been presented in the attached emails to monitor pipeline performance and stop explosions, yet the PHMSA fails to act. The PHMSA and the NTSB reported explosions with uncertain causes for decades, and I provided that missing explosion cause, yet the PHMSA fails to act. Accordingly, gas pipeline and oil pipeline safety is in jeopardy. We can work together to stop explosions and death.

To be clear, this new discovery demonstrates the common cause of pipeline ruptures and explosions in the oil and gas industries, and the recommended research will prevent deaths. The current recommended PHMSA decision will be of little value to the families of people who die in the interim. This research presents an opportunity for you and I to save lives. Please reconsider and let us work together. At present, I am the foremost expert anywhere in this field of research, where I have dedicated a major part of my life to preventing industrial fatalities.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP, ASME Fellow, Who's Who in America Top Engineer, Who's Who Millennium Magazine cover story, NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, NACE Senior Internal Piping Corrosion Technologist, ANSYS Expert, AMPP Certified (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Explosion, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Book Publisher Wanted for a New Book, "Industrial Murder for Profit"

The Global Warming Fallacy, Polar Warming, Energy Use, and Continental Shifts

More Exposure Of The Fukushima Explosion Cover-up - Stop The Next Nuclear Power Plant Explosion

Are the 737 Jets Safe for Return to Our Skies?

The IAEA Again Thwarts Nuclear Safety to Risk a Zaporizhzhia Explosion Disaster

Money is Gone in My Home Town of Aiken, and the Water Main Breaks Keep on Coming

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend